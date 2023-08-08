Kenneth Vargas signed in at Hearts and declared: “I will be super happy if I can prove myself to the manager and fans.”

The Costa Rica striker is here on loan from Herediano having completed his transfer from Central America and the 21-year-old told Hearts official website that this is a chance he has been craving.

Hearts’ interest excited the player and he acknowledged that the Gorgie club have made a big effort to get his signature.

That, said Vargas, had made him “feel loved” and that was a big reason why he wanted to come to Edinburgh.

He added: “I want to bring all my knowledge and everything I learned in Costa Rica and help the team as much as possible. I hope I can bring goals and assists for Hearts.”

Vargas has done his homework on Hearts and said: “It was important for me to understand the environment and history and I was really impressed that the club has been here since 1874. I’m so excited to see the stadium full of people and I’m looking forward to the welcome.”

