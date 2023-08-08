House of Oz, winner of Best Venue at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022, is back for 2023 to showcase the best of Australian talent, including this new work for families from acclaimed physical theatre artists Legs On The Wall.

Beetle (11am, 4-26 August) follows the story of a child on a quest to search for the elusive Christmas Beetle. For many Australians, sights of these beetles inundating their backyards indicates the first signs of summer and that Christmas is coming, and they have been a magical part of uniquely Aussie festive traditions.

However, climate crisis means their numbers have dropped. A tale of resilience and hope, Beetle reminds young audiences that there’s an important place in the world for all of us, and shares the delightful and odd aspects of the natural world we live in.

This is a heartwarming story that brings the magic of the Australian bush to life through the company’s trademark physical storytelling, skilled aerial components and giant props, alongside beautiful animated illustrations by children’s author and illustrator Freya Blackwood. This charming, nostalgic and uniquely Australian show invites children and families to join the adventure, encountering larger than life beetles, stick insects, and other bush critters while finding out about the uncanny nature and delicate balance of the bush environment.

Tickets here.

The Beetles spotted in the Meadows! Come and meet these colourful Australian critters who are in town for Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

