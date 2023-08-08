House of Oz, winner of Best Venue at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022, is back for 2023 to showcase the best of Australian talent, including this new work for families from acclaimed physical theatre artists Legs On The Wall.
Beetle (11am, 4-26 August) follows the story of a child on a quest to search for the elusive Christmas Beetle. For many Australians, sights of these beetles inundating their backyards indicates the first signs of summer and that Christmas is coming, and they have been a magical part of uniquely Aussie festive traditions.
However, climate crisis means their numbers have dropped. A tale of resilience and hope, Beetle reminds young audiences that there’s an important place in the world for all of us, and shares the delightful and odd aspects of the natural world we live in.
This is a heartwarming story that brings the magic of the Australian bush to life through the company’s trademark physical storytelling, skilled aerial components and giant props, alongside beautiful animated illustrations by children’s author and illustrator Freya Blackwood. This charming, nostalgic and uniquely Australian show invites children and families to join the adventure, encountering larger than life beetles, stick insects, and other bush critters while finding out about the uncanny nature and delicate balance of the bush environment.
Vargas looking forward to Tynecastle welcome
Kenneth Vargas signed in at Hearts and declared: "I will be super happy if I can prove myself to the manager and fans." The Costa Rica striker is here on loan from Herediano having completed his transfer from Central America and the 21-year-old told Hearts official website that this is a chance he has been…
Continue Reading Vargas looking forward to Tynecastle welcome
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – Joe Wells: King of the Autistics ★★★★★
Joe Wells rattles off his artfully constructed ironic jokes and wry observations on life as an autistic person so fast it's hard sometimes to keep up. His mind is fizzing with comic ideas and as each is chucked into the mix and morphs into the next one it can be a challenge for the average…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – Joe Wells: King of the Autistics ★★★★★
HRH The Duke of Edinburgh takes the salute at the Tattoo
On Monday evening HRH The Duke of Edinburgh was in the Royal Box at Edinburgh Castle to take the salute offered by all performers at the end of each act. He was welcomed to the Esplanade by Buster Howes, Chief Executive of the Tattoo The Show is a celebration of sagas, myths, and legends, transporting audiences…
Continue Reading HRH The Duke of Edinburgh takes the salute at the Tattoo
Edinburgh International Festival – the opening weekend was all about music making
Edinburgh International Festival opened at the weekend with an array of live events, attracting large crowds to venues in the city. Free to access Opening Fanfare: Scotland Makes Music on Saturday and Sunday featured more than 500 amateur and professional musicians coming together in a mass celebration of music making in Princes Street Gardens. There was a…
Continue Reading Edinburgh International Festival – the opening weekend was all about music making
William Friedkin 1935 – 2023
In 2012 the opening night film of Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) was director, William Friedkin's film Killer Joe, starring Matthew McConaughey and Juno Temple. At the time the EIFF artistic director was Chris Fujiwara and he said he wanted to have a diverse programme and he certainly did with the closing night film Brave.…
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – Looking for Giants ★★★★
Looking for Giants is a fresh, original and impressively performed play in which we see a young woman taking control of her sexuality and making it work for her. In Cesca Echlin's show Abby McCann excels as a unnamed young woman exploring both her sexual fantasies, and perhaps equally importantly, the question of whether those…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – Looking for Giants ★★★★