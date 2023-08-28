Pleasance have reported that their 39th Fringe was a great success with more than 36,000 people visiting the Courtyard on the busiest day in August.

The company sold more than 480,000 tickets which is a 10% increase on last year. The Pleasance Theatre Trust issued around 1,300 100% subsidised tickets with transport to more than 23 Edinburgh primary schools.

Anthony Alderson, director of the Pleasance Theatre Trust said: “This festival has been a joyous event. The energy around the venues and in this city has been wonderfully positive. The quality of work has been of the highest standard and audiences have enjoyed some truly wonderful shows.

“The Pleasance is all about lending support and enabling artists to present work and I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved this year. One of the most positive changes to our festival programme is the access it offers; we supported a record six Charlie Hartill shows as well as eight National Partnerships productions alongside our Young Pleasance company. We have also welcomed over 1,300 primary school children into the courtyard this last week. This really has been an amazing year for the Pleasance and, as sad as it is when the venues close for the final time, we’re already looking ahead and excited for 2024, our 40th anniversary.”

The company supported a large number of artists and companies through the Charlie Hartill Fund, Edinburgh National Partnerships, Young Pleasance and Pick of VAULT. Prior to the Festival, artist box office share was increased by 5% for all artists and companies under 70 seats, with this additional income acknowledging both the increased costs of bringing work to Edinburgh as well as the impacts of the cost-of-living crisis.

In a bid to help artists the Pleasance sourced more than 100 rooms for artists in Edinburgh and supported performers with their wellbeing and mentorship programme.

Awards – just some mentions for Pleasance shows

Edinburgh National Partnership production CHOO CHOO! (Or… Have You Ever Thought About ****** **** *****? (Cos I Have)) won a prestigious Fringe First Award from The Scotsman and the Mental Health Foundation Fringe Award for this vital show exploring obsessive compulsive disorder.

Public – The Musical received a special mention at the Popcorn Writing Award

Broadway Baby’s Bobby Award was awarded to A Manchester Anthem

Eight Pleasance shows made the shortlist for the Edinburgh Comedy Awards, with Ania Magliano: I Can’t Believe You’ve Done This, Janine Harouni: Man’oushe and Kieran Hodgson: Big In Scotland nominated for Best Comedy Show, and Bill O’Neill: The Amazing Banana Brothers, Lindsey Santoro:Pink Tinge, Louise Young: Feral, Martin Urbano: Apology Comeback Tour and Paddy Young: Hungry, Horny, Scared amongst the nominees for Best Newcomer.

Pleasance shows were included in Theatre Weekly’s Best of The Fest Awards, with Stroud & Notes taking home Best Musical for Public – The Musical and Home winning the award for Best Physical Theatre. Black is the Color of My Voice won Best Play, the innovative genius of The Ice Hole – A Cardboard Comedy won Best Comedy and Best Writing went to the very deserving Unforgettable Girl. Individual performances at The Pleasance were also celebrated, with Jack Stokes once again winning Best Solo Performance, this time for Lash. In Loyal Company and Public – The Musical were shortlisted for the Holden Street Theatres’ Edinburgh Fringe Award, and Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story was the runner up for the Brighton Fringe Award.

