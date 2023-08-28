Meadowbank Sports Centre has entered into an agreement with Leith Athletic Football Club and their coaching partner, Technical Edge, to deliver football coaching.

From 1 September 2023, Leith Athletic who already work closely with their partner and preferred supplier, Technical Edge, will take over delivery of the existing classes held on a Wednesday and Thursday at Meadowbank Sports Centre. There will be no change to the time, duration, or location of the weekly football sessions at Meadowbank Sports Centre. Longer term it is hoped to grow the coaching programme on Mondays to Fridays at Meadowbank, between 4pm and 6pm.

Donald Goldsmith, Manager at Meadowbank Sports Centre said: “Following the success of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia, there has been a renewed interest and enthusiasm for more coaching opportunities in the beautiful game for both boys and girls. Like many organisations, there have been recruitment challenges and the lack of available football coaches was limiting the EL development programme at Meadowbank.

“This joint venture is an exciting development and will provide greater opportunities for junior football coaching at Meadowbank and the wider community. Leith Athletic FC has a long history with Meadowbank and a great reputation for children’s football pathways.

“All 36 children across five classes in the Edinburgh Leisure football coaching programme at Meadowbank will have the option to transfer to the new coaching arrangement. The 500 children active on Leith Athletics programme, will move to Meadowbank for their coaching, providing access to high quality 3G pitches, suitable changing facilities, and the opportunity to bring the training inside if it’s raining.”

As Leith Athletic FC and Technical Edge will be fully responsible for delivering the new football coaching programme at Meadowbank, all enquiries regarding their programme, contact:

Liam Burns at Technical Edge – liam_technicaledge@outlook.com –

For bookings, enrolment and coach feedback

Leighton Jones at Leith Athletic FC – leighton.jones@leithathleticfc.com –

General enquiries

