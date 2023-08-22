England star Tessa Howard claimed a glory treble as Scotland women slipped to their third straight defeat in Pool B of the EuroHockey Championships, A Division, in Monchengladbach, Germany, and then now enter crucial crossover ties.

Grace Balsden claimed two penalty corner goals as England’s physical approach and clinical finishing overpowered the Tartan Hearts who were only ale to mount sporadic attacks and rarely put any pressure on the tough English defence.

The Scots certainly competed in the opening quarter which was blanked but as the heat intensified and the powerful English women got into gear there was only going to be one outcome.

Howard opened their account, finishing coolly on a breakaway and it was 2-0 soon after when Hannah Martin drew a penalty corner and Balsdon did the rest with 1min 26sec left of the session.

Jess Buchanan replaced Amy Gibson in Scotland’s goal, a usual ploy by the coaching staff to use both goalkeepers, and she was soon in the thich of the action as England bore down on the Scotland defence.

They survived a two-minute penalty handed to Bronwyn Shields but with less then two left of the first-half Scotland were 3-0 behind, Balsdon converting from a penalty corner, firing the ball to Buchanan’s right low and at real pace.

Scotland forced their one and only penalty corner early in the final session but the switch tactic called did not trouble England who moved forward relentlessly in search of more.

No 4 arrived when Howard latched onto a ball on the right hand side of the Scotland D and fired a rocket shot past Buchanan with eight minutes remainin and the Scottish goalkeeper did not have a hope.

And the fifth arrived with less than four minutes left when Howard deflected the ball home.

“It could be Italy in the cross over ties to see who stays in the elite division and coach Chris Duncan said: “They outphisaccled us to be honest with you and we were not able to compete for the whole 60 minutes.

“The reality from today is that we have to be able to compete at this level. We are trying to compete and come up with aggressive approach.”

He added that the Scots did not manage to disrupt the English possession and added: “When we got the ball we were not able to consolidate.”

Like this: Like Loading...