Geraldine McCullagh, a clinical aromatherapist who runs her business Me-Time Therapies from Musselburgh has been shortlisted in the Beauty Entrepreneur category of the Scottish Women’s Awards.

She explained that she handcrafts her ethical skincare products with 100% natural ingredients and Therapeutic Grade Aromatherapy oils and high quality base ingredients.

Geraldine said: “It feels amazing to be nominated for this award and to be recognised alongside such an inspiring group of talented women. The last few years have been extremely challenging for small business owners and, for me, this is an opportunity to celebrate all of the hard work that has kept the business on track and moving forward. I sincerely believe having a business that you love is the secret to a happy, fulfilled life. This is what motivates me to keep growing and expanding Me-Time Therapies from a local to a national brand.”

After establishing her aromatherapy business she qualified in reflexology and mindfulness teaching to provide complete therapies for clients. Geraldine said that as the world returns to the new normal and stress takes hold over modern life, she has realised that her products have an even more important role to play in delivering essential “me-time” to as many people as she can reach. She said: “The best way to do this is by spreading the word about the benefits of natural products, aromatherapy and encouraging more people to invest time and energy in their own well-being.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Women’s Awards said: “We are truly humbled by the overwhelming response we received for this year’s Scottish Women’s Awards. The sheer talent, resilience, and commitment exhibited by the finalists have left us in awe. Their achievements are an inspiration to women everywhere, empowering future generations to aim high and break barriers.”

The awards ceremony will be held on 16 September at the Marriott in Glasgow.

