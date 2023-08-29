Heart of Midlothian have issued information for supporters travelling to Greece to watch the return leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League play-off with PAOK Salonika at the Toumba Stadium on Thursday.

Hearts are 2-1 down after the first-leg at Tynecastle and talks have taken place between PAOK, the club, Police Scotland and the Greek authorities.

Fans are encouraged to gather in Aristotelous Square during the day. There will be police presence in this location to ensure the safety of supporters.

Fans will be escorted by police to Gate 11 in the Port of Thessaloniki where buses will take them to the stadium. The buses will leave at 17.30pm local time and advice from Hearts said: “Supporters are strongly recommended for reasons of safety to gather in the square and move collectively to the port to board the buses.

“We would strongly discourage supporters from making their own way to the Toumba Stadium as it is quite a distance from the meeting point and Greek police have advised that you may be at risk of attack if moving in small, isolated groups.”

Fans are not allowed to bring alcohol on the buses and any supporter deemed to have consumed excessive amounts of alcohol will not be allowed on the buses.

Hearts confirmed that they are paying for the buses and the cost of any damage caused will be sent to Tynecastle.

The advice added: “Fans should be aware that the style of policing and security in Greece may differ somewhat to what they have experienced elsewhere.

“Police and security in Greece have a zero-tolerance approach to disobeying lawful instructions so supporters are implored to follow any and all instructions given to them.”

LIBRARY PICTURE of fans at Tynecastle

