Clackmannan County 1st X1 dominated Division Two of the East of Scotland cricket leagues, winning the title – and promotion – by 12 percentage points.

Only Edinburgh South 2nds in Division Five were more dominant, taking the title by 14 percentage points.

Star performer for Clacks 1sts was all-rounder Mehboob Tariq who hit 479 runs from 18 matches completed including a high score of 134 not out while also contributing 18 wickets at an average of 10.1 runs.

The “wee county” 2nd team also had a memorable season in topping Division Seven with a side which included captain Duncan McConchie’s 20-year-old twin sons, David and Duncan jnr!

Clackmannan 2nds had to do it the hard way, too, because after their opening four league outings they had only triumphed once albeit there was a tie with Carlton 5ths.

Top individual performances over the campaign came from Anthony Bennett who contributed 438 runs including a high score of 87 while bowling honours went to Arshad Ali (35 wickets at an average of 9.31 runs).

Clackmannan County 1sts Back Row: Left to right – H Hasan, M Sharif, G Fraser, N Grauf, S Daddolu, K Hefer, G C Oliver. Front Row Left to right – H Noori, R Ashraf, T A Hutchison, captain, D Hunt, T Mehboob.

Clackmannan County 2nds – Back Row: Left to right – Joe Smith, Richard Scott-Angel, Tony Bennett, Scott Bisio, Ali Arshad, vice-captain, Ravi Teja, Rohit Gupte Front row Left to right – DA McConchie, DM McConchie, DC McConchie, captain, Gordon Oliver, Etisham Fareed

Like this: Like Loading...