It is the fourth day of the six day Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF), a shorter and smaller programme of films in the wake of the collapse of the Centre for the Moving Image which owned EIFF. The Edinburgh International Festival stepped in to take over the assets and ensure that film featured among this years festivals.

The opening night event at Everyman was much scaled back from the extravaganza of last year when there was a party at the Museum after the opening film.

This year the opening film Silent Roar may not be as impressive as last year’s Aftersun which went on to box office success, but it is a showcase for two young actors and also the beautiful scenery of Uist – and the singing in the church is simply tremendous.

Our pick of the EIFF today has to be Chuck Chuck Baby

Helen (Louise Brealey) leads a dull life in a Welsh town, her days split between packaging chickens at the local processing plant and caring for her ex-husband’s mother. Her unexciting routine is broken by the mysterious arrival of Joanne (Annabel Scholey), an old high-school friend whose appearance stirs dormant feelings. Together, the duo rediscovers the joys of living and falling in love, finding in their beloved community of fierce, independent working-class women the strength necessary to overcome small-town prejudice. Mixing big laughs, romance tropes, and musical elements, Janis Pugh’s vibrant directorial debut Chuck Chuck Baby tells a modern love story that is as refreshing as it is heartwarming.

The full programme for 2023 is below.

Fringe recommendation

Today there is only one show to see and that is Mervyn Stutter’s Gala at Pleasance. Stutter is the man in the pink suit who curates a show from all the 3,000+ performed in the city each day.

The gala is a fundraiser for a charity close to his heart

Star guests include some of this year’s Fringe hits, with comedian Ed Byrne, Yes-Ya-Yebo! and magician Colin Cloud, as well as Fringe favourites Showstopper! The Improvised Musical. Joined by last year’s Pick of the Fringe winner and 2021’s Comedy award winner, Jo Caulfield, the evening will dazzle audiences with song and dance, with performances from Spirit of Ireland, A Comedy of Operas and Havana Street Party.

The gala is on Monday 21 August, 2.30pm, at Pleasance Grand. Tickets from the Pleasance website.

Urgent call for replacement public toilets in Gorgie/Dalry

Following a petition signed by 178 people the council has now called on the firm behind the development at Haymarket Yards to honour a previous commitment to build new public toilet facilities.

It comes as Gorgie residents demand action on public toilets in the area, which has been without any for eight years.

School Uniform at Leith Collective

Pupils are already back at school, but if anyone is missing items of school uniform then you are urged to visit Leith Collective at Fort Kinnaird or at Ocean Terminal.

The organisation is running a free school uniform exchange to give parents good quality, pre-loved options for back to school and encourage more sustainable shopping habits.

The independent store, located between Trespass and WHSmith, is inviting locals to donate good quality school uniform items in exchange for something they need.

Everything from polo shirts and jumpers to school bags and shoes will be accepted and available for collection to help get little ones ready for the new term.

Our August issue

Our August newspaper has been out since 1 August, and we are about to begin working on the September paper.

Our cover story is about Mademoiselle Macaron Rachel Hanretty, with a strapline to our exclusive story about Alex Cole-Hamilton, the leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

Inside there is a feature by George Mair who is writing for us for the first time this month – and loads of sport from both Nigel Duncan and Bill Lothian.

If you would like to receive a copy just a wee bit ahead of everyone else then please subscribe by clicking on the image below. It helps us with the overheads of producing a paper and also ensures that we can keep all of our news output free for all.

