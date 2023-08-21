Hibs and Hearts prepared for their European adventures in midweek with wins in the Viaplay Cup.

Hibs now host St Mirren in the quarter-final thanks to their victory over Raith Rovers and Hearts progress to a meeting with Kilmarnock after the Rugby Park men knocked holders Celtic out of the competition.

The rest of the draw features Rangers v Livingston and Aberdeen visit Ross County and the ties will be played on midweek September 26 to 28.

Back to the Capital clubs had Hearts proved too good for Thistle as the Jambos collected a 4-0 win.

A Brian Graham own goal and a powerful header by new defender Odel Offiah, signed on-loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, saw Hearts 2-0 ahead at the break and Lawrence Shankland and substitute Kyosuke Tagawa netted in the second of a one-sided contest.

Steven Naismith, Hearts technical director, told BBC Scotland Sport, said: “We were really good. It is a really pleasing day.”

Hibs made six changes but edged past Raith Rovers thanks to goals from Elie Youan after 57 minutes but Callum Smith levelled. His goal came in 68 minutes but Dylan Vente struck a minute later to calm home nerves. Raith defender Liam Dick was sent off four minutes into injury time.

Adam Owen, Hibs’ assistant manager, told the club’s website that said these games are about making the next round. About the changes, he said Lee Johnson trusted the players to do the job.

