Free school uniform exchange opens at Fort Kinnaird
The Leith Collective at Fort Kinnaird has launched a free school uniform exchange that will run throughout the summer holidays to give parents good quality, pre-loved options for back to school and encourage more sustainable shopping habits.
The independent store, located between Trespass and WHSmith, is inviting locals to donate good quality school uniform items in exchange for something they need.
Everything from polo shirts and jumpers to school bags and shoes will be accepted and available for collection to help get little ones ready for the new term.
Sara Thomson, founder of The Leith Collective, said: “Parents often have to buy a whole new uniform at the start of the school year only to find their child has already outgrown it by the Christmas break. The clothing is often still in perfectly good condition and could easily do another child a turn.
“The uniform exchange is not only a practical response to the cost-of-living crisis, but it also promotes sustainable choices – a cause which lies at the heart of The Leith Collective. Anyone can use the exchange service, whether your budget is squeezed this year or you want to be more sustainable – our only ask is that the uniform or other school items are still in a good quality condition.”
Liam Smith, centre director at Fort Kinnaird, said: “This is a fantastic initiative which we know will go a long way to support our local community, while also helping our visitors to choose more sustainable options where they can.
“We’re proud to support an independent store like The Leith Collective, and it’s brilliant to see the new and different shopping opportunities Sara and the team are bringing to the centre.”
The school uniform exchange follows The Leith Collective’s successful winter coat exchange which had an overwhelming response and saw 7,000 donations at its stores, including Fort Kinnaird.
The Leith Collective showcases the work of more than 300 artists and makers from all over Scotland, brought together by a common aim to reuse, recycle, and reclaim, and resells items that may otherwise have been destined for landfill.
It has three stores located across Edinburgh and Glasgow, including Fort Kinnaird. All of its stores also host a range of creative workshops focused on sustainability.
Throughout the summer, The Leith Collective is also inviting school holiday clubs and community groups to take part in free one-hour sessions with tips and advice on how to live more sustainably, alongside the opportunity to learn about the running of the stores. For more information on this, email: Info@theleithcollective.com.
For more information about Fort Kinnaird: https://www.fortkinnaird.com/
