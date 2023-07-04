Snappy Shopper, the Scottish online delivery service app, has an offer for one day only on Wednesday – some stock cupboard items are on sale for just a penny.
As a way of responding to the rising cost of living Snappy Shopper has an assortment of essential cupboard filler products on offer including:
- Batchelors Super Noodles
- Pasta ‘N’ Sauce
- McVities Chocolate Digestives
- Branston Beans
- Batchelors Garden Peas
- Heinz Spaghetti Hoops
- McVities Club Biscuits
- 6 Pack of Crisps
- Macaroni or Pasta
Mike Callachan, CEO, at Snappy Shopper said: “We understand the challenges faced by our communities, and we want to do our part to alleviate some of the burden. The 1p Cupboard Filler Bundle is our way of giving back and ensuring that everyone has the ability to stock up on staples, especially during the summer holiday months.”
Visit the website or download the app to get the offers – and yes stocks are limited.
Download the Snappy Shopper app on the Google Play or Apple App store to order: https://snappyshopper.onelink.me/m44I/mawo9kb3
