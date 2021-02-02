Shoppers are turning to convenience stores to plug gaps in their shopping deliveries during lockdown, according to Scotmid.

The retailer has noticed a 43% increase in orders using its Snappy Shopper service during the first lockdown and has been working hard to respond to the continued growth in demand for the service at a time when full lockdown restrictions are back in place.

The rise in using the Snappy Shopper service – which delivers to customers from as little as 30 minutes – comes at a time when consumers are increasingly switching their shopping habits from in store to online – and finding delivery slots from the bigger supermarkets have been booked up sometimes weeks in advance.

Since launching online delivery through the Snappy Shopper app in Edinburgh last year, the service has benefited many individuals during the Covid-19 pandemic, including those considered high-risk and having to shield.

Kevin Plant, Head of Food at Scotmid said: “With competition for online shopping slots fierce, Snappy Shopper is filling a much-needed gap for many residents in Edinburgh. Feedback from the community has shown us how important this service is – especially for people who are shielding – and we’re pleased to expand our service in the community, especially as Tier 4 restrictions are taking hold.”

The first delivery for every customer is free when they sign up on the app*, with subsequent deliveries in Edinburgh costing just £3.50.

There is a £10 minimum basket spend with a limit of 25 products per delivery.**

Deliveries are available to order between 10am and 8pm, with the last delivery at 9.00pm.

App Store and Google Play

Like this: Like Loading...