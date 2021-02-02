Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious road crash on the A68 trunk road near Earlston.

The incident happened around 7.30am this morning and involved a Vauxhall Vivaro, Ford Transit Van and a Hyundai i30.

Emergency services attended and a 48-year-old man, the driver of the Vauxhall Vivaro, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.

The driver and two passengers of the Ford Transit Van and the driver of the Hyundai i30 were taken to Borders General Hospital as a precaution.

The road was closed and diversions put in place whilst officers carried out enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash. The road re-opened around 3pm.

Road Policing Sergeant Jennifer Forbes said: “Enquiries are at an early stage and it’s important we establish exactly what happened here. I am appealing to any witnesses who may have seen the crash or were driving shortly before it to come forward as soon as possible. I would also ask anyone with dash-cam footage that could assist our investigation to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0405 of 2 February.

