Police are appealing for the help of the public following a serious assault in the East Pilton Farm which took place around 8.25pm last night.

A 35-year-old man was walking alone near to the junction of Pilton Drive and East Pilton Farm Place when he was approached and assaulted by a group of males.

The victim was knocked to the ground where the assault continued. He was later taken to hospital where he is currently being treated for a serious facial injury.

Detective Constable Zaira Marker said: “At this stage we are unsure of the motive for this appalling attack. The victim has suffered a serious injury to his face and is still in hospital. We have no further information regarding the description of his assailants, other than they were four men in their 20s and were all wearing dark coloured clothing.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this attack or may have information which might help the investigation to get in touch with us. I would also ask anyone who was driving in a vehicle in the area which has a dash-cam fitted to examine the device to see if it holds any footage which might assist in this case. Anyone wishing to pass on information can do so through 101, quoting reference number 3200 of 1 February. Anyone wishing to pass on any information while remaining anonymous can do so through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

