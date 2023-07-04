Scotland’s first-ever free, book recycling vending machine is unveiled at The Centre, Livingston – ‘Read. Swap. Repeat.’ giving shoppers the chance to swap their old books for a reused one, for free, to help keep them in circulation and prevent them from going to landfill.
The ‘swapping’ vending machine stocks 200 books for adults and children.
Shoppers simply hand in old books, which are in a good condition, to the Customer Service Desk, near New Look, and collect a token to use in the machine, which is full of pre-loved books from all genres, and simply choose another one for free! Books are regularly restocked to ensure shoppers find something different every time they visit.
Shoppers have the chance to swap up to three books at a time and also donate books to help keep the stock up without swapping. Any books which can’t be used will be donated to charity.
Katie Gallacher, Marketing Manager at The Centre, Livingston said: “Our Read. Swap. Repeat. free book vending machine is a great way for book lovers to share their favourite reads and help the environment at the same time.
“We’re delighted to be the first in Scotland to launch it and are confident it will be a big hit with visitors to the shopping centre.”
George Gellatly from Balerno, who regularly visits The Centre, Livingston with his wife Sandra, said: “I think the book vending machine is a great idea.
“I’ve seen lots of vending machines like this but never one with recycled books in it.
“Being big readers, my wife and I will definitely be using it – it is such a great way to reuse books and may be even pick one up that we wouldn’t normally go for.”
The book vending machine is situated next to Gregg’s and the Post Office.
