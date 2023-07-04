Grab your Day-Glo shell suit, shoulder pads and Rubik’s Cube and strap in for a high-octane, laughter-packed show with comedy hypnotist Matt Hale’s TOP FUN: 80s Hypnosis Spectacular.
After sensational critical and audience reviews at the Adelaide Fringe and Perth’s Fringe World, the hit show will be performed for audiences outside Australia for the first time – and it’s heading straight for the Edinburgh Fringe.
Multiple award-winning Matt creates a fantastically joyful party-vibe for what Hi-Fi Way describes as “an 80s hypnotic extravaganza!” which, according to Urban List, is “sure to blow your mind”.
There’s loads of audience participation – for those who want to join in – and Matt takes part in the fun himself.
Leave your troubles at the door and revel in the craziness as he bounces round the stage for an hour of “…spectacular silliness” (Xpress Mag) where the audience are left “laughing until they cried, with actual tears streaming down multiple faces in the crowd!”
TOP FUN is suitable for families, all ages (though only over 18s go on stage) and tastes. No two shows are ever the same, but they will all leave you feeling absolutely fantastic.
A regular on Australian TV Matt is renowned for his modern brand of hypno-laughs that turns the traditional hypnosis show on its head.
Based in Perth, but originally from the UK, Matt has never before performed at the Edinburgh Fringe as is looking forward to it hugely.
When volunteers join him on stage he uses their focussed imagination to unlock the incredible ability of their mind.
With the power of suggestion, audience members will find themselves on a wildly fun 80s ride, featuring air guitars, bizarre walks, unusual jet fighter skills, strange animal noises, and the best dance moves you’ll see this side of 1985!
And all set to an upbeat soundtrack of your favourite 80s hits that has the whole audience singing along.
Matt said: “It’s been a crazy few years and I think we all just want to get out and have some fun. And there’s not much more fun than an 80s party – so that’s what we’ll be having up there on stage.
“I’m a cliché buster … no shows feature swinging watches and all come with my ‘100% chicken free guarantee!’. And I like to take the mystery out of hypnosis and show people how and why it works, and even let them experience it themselves.”
- Venue: Gilded Balloon, Patter Hoose, Big Yin (Venue 24)
- Time: 17:00
- Dates: 2-27 August (except 14th).
- Duration: 60 minutes
- Ticket prices: £10 to £14
- Advisory: Age 8+ (only over 18s allowed on stage)
- Tickets: https://tickets.edfringe.com
Pedestrian dies after Calder Road collision
A 21-year-old male pedestrian has died after being struck by the driver of a car on Calder Road early on Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 7am and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver of the silver Toyota Auris involved in the collision was uninjured. The road was closed until…
Continue Reading Pedestrian dies after Calder Road collision
Free school uniform exchange opens at Fort Kinnaird
Free school uniform exchange opens at Fort Kinnaird The Leith Collective at Fort Kinnaird has launched a free school uniform exchange that will run throughout the summer holidays to give parents good quality, pre-loved options for back to school and encourage more sustainable shopping habits. The independent store, located between Trespass and WHSmith, is inviting…
Continue Reading Free school uniform exchange opens at Fort Kinnaird
Deals of the day – stock cupboard items for a penny for one day only
Snappy Shopper, the Scottish online delivery service app, has an offer for one day only on Wednesday – some stock cupboard items are on sale for just a penny. As a way of responding to the rising cost of living Snappy Shopper has an assortment of essential cupboard filler products on offer including: Batchelors Super…
Continue Reading Deals of the day – stock cupboard items for a penny for one day only
Book recycling vending machine installed at The Centre
Scotland’s first-ever free, book recycling vending machine is unveiled at The Centre, Livingston – ‘Read. Swap. Repeat.’ giving shoppers the chance to swap their old books for a reused one, for free, to help keep them in circulation and prevent them from going to landfill. The ‘swapping’ vending machine stocks 200 books for adults and…
Continue Reading Book recycling vending machine installed at The Centre
Scottish babies names influenced by 20th century Hollywood stars
Hollywood stars Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn influenced the names of Scottish babies in decades gone by, according to new analysis by National Records of Scotland. For the first time statisticians have looked back through all the names used since 1935 and charted the top 100 names in each year. NRS Statistician Maria Kaye-Bardgett said: …
Continue Reading Scottish babies names influenced by 20th century Hollywood stars
Ziggy Stardust global premiere
Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars, Everyman, St James Quarter. Edinburgh’s Everyman cinema situated in St James Quarter was the perfect place to enjoy the global premiere of D.A Penebaker’s concert film from July 3rd 1973. The comfortable red seats fitted the 1973 atmosphere as we were transported back in time 50 years to…