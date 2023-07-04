Grab your Day-Glo shell suit, shoulder pads and Rubik’s Cube and strap in for a high-octane, laughter-packed show with comedy hypnotist Matt Hale’s TOP FUN: 80s Hypnosis Spectacular.

After sensational critical and audience reviews at the Adelaide Fringe and Perth’s Fringe World, the hit show will be performed for audiences outside Australia for the first time – and it’s heading straight for the Edinburgh Fringe.

Multiple award-winning Matt creates a fantastically joyful party-vibe for what Hi-Fi Way describes as “an 80s hypnotic extravaganza!” which, according to Urban List, is “sure to blow your mind”.

There’s loads of audience participation – for those who want to join in – and Matt takes part in the fun himself.

Leave your troubles at the door and revel in the craziness as he bounces round the stage for an hour of “…spectacular silliness” (Xpress Mag) where the audience are left “laughing until they cried, with actual tears streaming down multiple faces in the crowd!”

TOP FUN is suitable for families, all ages (though only over 18s go on stage) and tastes. No two shows are ever the same, but they will all leave you feeling absolutely fantastic.

A regular on Australian TV Matt is renowned for his modern brand of hypno-laughs that turns the traditional hypnosis show on its head.

Based in Perth, but originally from the UK, Matt has never before performed at the Edinburgh Fringe as is looking forward to it hugely.

When volunteers join him on stage he uses their focussed imagination to unlock the incredible ability of their mind.

With the power of suggestion, audience members will find themselves on a wildly fun 80s ride, featuring air guitars, bizarre walks, unusual jet fighter skills, strange animal noises, and the best dance moves you’ll see this side of 1985!

And all set to an upbeat soundtrack of your favourite 80s hits that has the whole audience singing along.

Matt said: “It’s been a crazy few years and I think we all just want to get out and have some fun. And there’s not much more fun than an 80s party – so that’s what we’ll be having up there on stage.

“I’m a cliché buster … no shows feature swinging watches and all come with my ‘100% chicken free guarantee!’. And I like to take the mystery out of hypnosis and show people how and why it works, and even let them experience it themselves.”

Venue: Gilded Balloon, Patter Hoose, Big Yin (Venue 24)

Time: 17:00

Dates: 2-27 August (except 14 th ).

). Duration: 60 minutes

Ticket prices: £10 to £14

Advisory: Age 8+ (only over 18s allowed on stage)

Tickets: https://tickets.edfringe.com

