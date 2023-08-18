Film Festival begins

The opening night film of the Edinburgh International Film Festival – Silent Roar – is being shown at Everyman on Friday evening and there will be a small festival of films rising from the ashes over the next few days.

There is also an outdoor cinema at the University this weekend.

On the Fringe

Kevin Quantum is our local Edinburgh magician – and it is nice to hear that his shows are going well. Book your tickets now!

Carricknowe shops

Away from the centre where the streets are not necessarily being power washed, but mechanical street cleaners are working each night, one reader has observed that there is a huge amount of rubbish behind a parade of shops at Carricknowe.

Apparently there were some rodents spotted among the mess. Anyone going to clean this up?

Hidden Door Festival – a crowdfunder

In readiness for 2024 and the 10th anniversary festival Hidden Door are beginning a crowdfunder. The team already have a few buildings in their sights and they just need a wee bit of help. If you can then donate now – or otherwise buy tickets ahead of time.

Getting ready for Hidden Door Festival 2023 PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Our August issue

Our August newspaper is on the streets now and we hope you like it.

Our cover story is about Rachel, with a strapline to our exclusive story about the leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

And inside we have a feature from George Mair who is writing for us for the first time this month – and loads of sport from both Nigel Duncan and Bill Lothian.

If you would like to receive a copy just a wee bit ahead of everyone else then please subscribe by clicking on the image below. (And do read about Rachel and the Barbie story here)

