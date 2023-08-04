The Fringe is a perilous place
William Burdett-Coutts outlined that Assembly – the company which jumped in to save Edinburgh’s Christmas along with Unique last year, is in financial peril following an outing at Coventry’s City of Culture year. The Assembly founder explained to the audience at the Press launch on Wednesday that the company did not receive £1.47 million which it was due as the charity set up to run the English event went into liquidation.
Hibs victorious
Hibs regained some composure playing at home to the Andorran side which roundly beat them last week.
As Nigel Duncan recounts, Hibs fans were singing in the rain as their favourites overturned a 2-1 deficit to coast into the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League, disposing of Andorran opposition, Inter Club d’Escaldes, 6-1 at Easter Road.
That’s despite losing a goalkeeper in the warm-up and a second stopper in the early stages, but Martin Boyle bounced back after a lengthy injury absence to net twice and Elie Youan tore into the opposition rearguard, using his pace to great effect.
House of Oz
A new creature is set to ignite the imaginations of Fringe audiences: Artist Lisa Roet’s “Skywalker” – a massive inflatable of a Skywalker Gibbon which will take pride of place above House of Oz. In addition to its visually arresting look, visitors can also listen out for the peculiar love call of the gibbon which will be played between show times at the venue.
Roet is an Australian artist, based in Melbourne, whose previous work has graced locations from Beijing to Inverleith House, although this year will mark her first visit to Edinburgh. The structure will be not only an exciting visual for audiences to spot throughout August but is also a firm statement for environmental sustainability.
The venue is at King’s Hall in Newington. Tickets and programme details here.
Celebrating 80 years
Edinburgh People’s Theatre began life in 1943 when playwright Andrew Wilson formed a people’s theatre for the benefit of the citizens of Edinburgh.
Their first performance was at The Little Theatre at the Pleasance in 1944 with the play The Eternal Song, and a few years later, they were one of eight theatre groups that turned up uninvited at the first Edinburgh International Festival. This small group of companies were the beginning of the Fringe Festival!
Over the years, the company have staged numerous world premiere and award-winning productions.
In this 80th year, they are bringing back to the Fringe, Compton Mackenzie’s world-famous Whisky Galore which was first performed by Edinburgh People’s Theatre at the 1966 Fringe Festival.
To learn more about this truly local and long-standing theatre company, read their story on Our Town Stories.
Our August issue
Our August newspaper is on the streets now and we hope you like it.
Our cover story is about Rachel, with a strapline to our exclusive story about the leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats.
And inside we have a feature from George Mair who is writing for us for the first month – and loads of sport from Nigel Duncan and Bill Lothian.
If you would like to receive a copy just a wee bit ahead of everyone else then please subscribe by clicking on the image below. (And do read about Rachel and the Barbie story here)
Thomson floored by bug
Stellar Monarchs have been rocked by the news that Kye Thomson will miss Friday’s home match against Poole Pirates in the Cab Direct Championship (tapes-up 7.30pm). Thomson rode to an immaculate full maximum last Friday against Berwick Bandits but developed food poisoning-like symptoms by the start of the week which deteriorated. He was admitted to…
Add a little extra to your Lumo trip to Edinburgh
If you travel to Edinburgh with the 100% electric rail operator Lumo then make it easy by adding a PlusBus ticket to get around the city when you get here. Lumo running between Edinburgh and London with its single class service now offers passengers the option to add on a PlusBus ticket for £4.50 when…
Housing Minister visits Edinburgh housing development
One of the largest affordable new-build developments in Scotland has been given the seal of approval by Housing Minister, Paul McLennan MSP. The £80 million new-build project at West Craigs in Edinburgh includes 425 new energy-efficient homes which will be built by Wheatley Group. Scotland’s leading housing, care and property-management group is building 238 homes…
Council makes changes to STL policy after judicial review
Edinburgh Council has made changes to its short term lets licensing policy after parts of it were ruled unlawful. Rules which would have made it more difficult for entire homes to be used as holiday lets have now been scrapped. But the group which brought the legal challenge said there remain “fundamental issues” with the…
More local golf champions 2023
The local champions posed on the 18th green following the Merchants of Edinburgh Golf Club’s annual championships. Pictured eft to right – Mike Leitch (club champion), Allan Douglas (gents ‘B’ champion), Christine Boal (ladies ‘B’ champion), Sarah Stitchbury (ladies champion) and Paul Mortimer (gents ‘C’ champion). And below Neil Simpson, club captain, presented the junior championship trophy…
Gilmerton teen wins national bowls title
Gilmerton Bowling Club’s Emma Mitchell, 19, is the new Scottish ladies singles bowling champion after winning the national title at Ayr over the weekend. The teenager received a rousing welcome back at her club and tributes included one from her former football team – Edinburgh City FC. Midlothian Bowling Association were quick to acclaim their…