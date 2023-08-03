Hibs fans were singing in the rain as their favourites overturned a 2-1 deficit to coast into the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League, disposing of Andorran opposition, Inter Club d’Escaldes, 6-1 at Easter Road.

That’s despite losing a goalkeeper in the warm-up and a second stopper in the early stages, but Martin Boyle (pictured) bounced back after a lengthy injury absence to net twice and Elie Youan tore into the opposition rearguard, using his pace to great effect.

Joe Newell stamped his authority on the game early on, assisting in three goals before the break, and Josh Campbell also made his mark as Hibs moved forward in Europe.

Earlier, home fans were surprised as Hibs named Jojo Wollacott, one of their summer signings, in goal as former Scotland international David Marshall suffered an injury in the warm-up.

The 26-year-old, signed from English side Charlton Athletic, where he made 16 appearances, has big time experience and has played 11 games for Ghana, and the visitors, who shocked Hibs 2-1 last week in the first-leg, named the same side.

Hibs had early possession as the home side attempted to show some urgency, and it paid off. Joe Newell launched a long ball forward from inside his own half.

The Andorran goalkeeper rushed from his charge and spilled the ball which spun to the unmarked Boyle who slotted unopposed after nine minutes to the delight of the Hibs fans in the busy stadium.

But Hibs had a real scare from a free-kick after 15 minutes when Ander El Haddadi fired for goal and Wollacott threw himself to the right to save. Fortunately, the ball flew inches wide.

But there was a real shock for Hibs seconds later. Wollacott kicked the ball upfield and immediately signalled to the dugout that he was hurt. Maksymilian Boruc, a 20-year-old Polish goalkeeper signed from Slask Wroclaw for an undisclosed fee in June, took over and Hibs upped the tempo.

Boyle, lurking near the penalty spot, latched onto a sweet left foot cross from Newell on the left hand side of the pitch and headed downwards and into the net to signal delight on the terracing. Time 21 minutes.

And it was 3-0 seven minutes later. Newell swung a corner in from the left and the ball was attacked by Fish. It broke off the bar and Christian Doidge, loaned to Kilmarnock last season, picked up the loose ball in the second phase and slotted home via an athletic overhead kick.

Hibs fans were singing in the rain at that point and they were purring at the contribution of Newell who had played a part in all three goals.

The visitors plugged away but found themselves on the end of some robust challenges as the Hibees aimed to defend their healthy lead. The home side had looked suspect defensively during the opening 45 minutes but must be applauded for the way they moved the ball forward.

There was a big scare in the early seconds of the five-minutes of injury time as a speculative ball into the box was headed towards his own goal by Fish but, fortunately, Boruc reacted well, parrying the ball with his right hand and the danger was cleared.

At the other end, Doidge should have added to the tally in the final minute of added on time. Elie Youan danced down the left, reached the by line and crossed into the penalty box. Doidge rose unchallenged but sent the ball agonisingly wide.

Inter made one change at the break but the move failed to halt Hibs. Boruc fired the ball upfield and it was nodded on by Doidge. The Andorran central defender made a poor attempt to clear and Josh Campbell headed home. Time 48 minutes.

Hibs were on fire. Youan robbed an Andorran defender and the ball came to 21-year-old Belgian Allan Delferriere who fired towards goal and was frustrated when Adria Munoz saved low down.

And the goalkeeper was flying through the air minutes later to palm a shot from Welsh-born Dylan Levitt, a graduate of the Manchester United youth system, over the bar.

Levitt had just come on as a substitute and the former Dundee United man slipped the ball down the channel for Doidge and he slotted with his left foot. His joy was short-lived as he was flagged for offside.

Levitt was yellow carded for a foul soon after but Hibs kept up their momentum. Youan burst down the right wing and beat the opposition full-back for pace before sending an inch-perfect ball into the six-yard area. Campbell slotted No 5. Time 60 minutes.

Four minutes later it was six when lively Youan ran from the half-way line and then unleashed an unstoppable right foot shot into the roof of the net for 6-0. The fans loved it. They were in full voice accompanied by the terracing drummer who never seemed to miss a beat.

The opposition used their bench, and full marks to them for continuing to work hard despite the emphatic scoreline, but Hibs kept on coming and Rocky Bashiri drilled a header straight at the Inter goalkeeper.

At the other end, Hibs surendered their shutout after 82 minutes when Angel de la Torre trapped a ball from the right and then volleyed home into the top left hand corner of the net, giving Borac no chance, for a consolation strike.

And Domi Berlanga forced Boruc into a finger-tip save from a shot minutes later as the side from Androrra side staged a defiant, late rally but Hibs had the last word as Boshiri forced Munoz into a save following a bullet header from a late corner.

