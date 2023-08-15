Last Stand at Honey Hill

Four Stars

LIZ Cotton’s Last Stand on Honey Hill really grew on us. When she started, we thought this was going to be an hour of songs in the style of Pam Ayres meets Jake Thackery.

But as it progressed, her style, her honour and Liz’s presentation started to draw us in.

Then there was the story of the battle of Honey Hill.

It told the story of Anglian Water’s plans to relocate Cambridge’s sewage works to a green belt site on Honey Hill, between Fen Ditton and Horningsea, so that Cambridge City Council can build on the former wastewater plant site.

The campaign is fantastic and Liz developed the story so well, with such good (sweaty) humour.

So much that you wanted to go out and campaign with her (as long as don’t have to dress up in green).

But was also the sub texts of belonging to a community and her relationship with her family that was soo endearing.

This is a story with a planning issue at its heart that we should all pay attention to.

https://www.cambridgeindependent.co.uk/news/cambridgeshire-villagers-to-record-new-protest-song-against-9310342/

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/last-stand-on-honey-hill

