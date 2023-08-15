Gabby Killick: Conversations with my Agent

Three Stars

THIS show was a bit of a curates egg. We weren’t entirely convinced that one woman stand up is the best showcase for Gabby Killick’s work.

It was only later when we saw her work on social media that we saw the best of her. Gabby really has embraced every aspect of modern media and that really does display her talents.

With just Gabby and her mic, it feels like karaoke versions of other female comedians. However, she is very likeable and really works hard to develop a relationship with the audience.

The audience responded to that and really enjoyed the show.

One of the key strengths was her characterisations and so we would like to see another show when she plays a series of them.

If Gabby can bring the social media to the stage, then there is a five star show waiting to be found.

