Berwick Bandits have made a team change ahead of their double-header with Glasgow Tigers this weekend in the Cab Direct Championship.

In comes 20-year-old Australian Jacob Hook who returns to the team after recovering from a broken collarbone sustained in Poland and he replaces 22-year-old Dane Jonas Knudsen who has struggled for form and fitness this season following a crash at Glasgow earlier in the campaign.

Subject to approval, Hook (pictured in action by Taz MaDougall) will retrieve the No 6 slot he filled with success during a five-match run as Nathan Stoneman’s replacement which ended with the Polish under-24 league crash.

Steve Boxall, who replaced Hook, moves into the main team, partnering Rory Schlein at Ashfield and then at Shielfield on Saturday night.

Hans Andersen has recovered from the shoulder injury which sidelined him against Birmingham Brummies last Saturday and he returns at No 5 with skipper Leon Flint reverting to the No 4 berth.

Kevin Little, Berwick’s team manager, said: “We are sad to see Jonas leave but, by the same token, it’s great to give Jacob the opportunity to pick up where he left off in Bandits’ colours.

“Jonas is a great lad and became very popular with our supporters during his time at Berwick and we very much hope that he can rediscover his form on the continent and fulfil his rich potential.

“That horrific crash at Glasgow, his recent injury laying the bike down to avoid team-mate Connor Coles, and lots of logistical hurdles have all contributed to Jonas not enjoying his speedway in the UK or progressing the way he wanted to.

“Some time away and the opportunity to rediscover his best form on the Continent will hopefully rekindle his spirit and on both sides the door is very much open for a future return if all the stars align.”

Knudsen arrived at Berwick midway through the 2022 season but delays processing his visa meant that he spent a month on the sidelines.

Little added: “Jacob is fit, ready and raring to go and, to be honest, if it had not been for his injury the Bandits’ No 6 was his. We are excited to see a full squad take to the track this weekend.”

The sides meet at Ashfield on Friday with the reverse fixture taking place at Shielfield Park on Saturday, 7pm.

