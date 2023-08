Hibs and Hearts have confirmed their dates and kick-off times for their Viaplay Cup ties, and they will both play on the same day in the Capital.

The Easter Road club entertain Raith Rovers on Sunday, August 20 (2pm) and the Kirkcaldy club progressed through the group stages on goal difference.

Hearts host Partick Thistle in the last 16 on Sunday, August 20 also with a kick-off at 2pm.

PICTURE: from our action library

