STRATHMORE GOLF CENTRE STRENGTHENS ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH THE SCOTTISH PGA

Strathmore is poised to host yet more leading professional golfing events after the successful staging of the third, Two-Day Order of Merit Challenge.

One of the Vale of Strathmore’s best known golf courses, Strathmore Golf Centre at Alyth, is flying high having just hosted the annual PGA Scotland two-day Order of Merit Challenge, supported by Arnold Clark, for the third year running.

And the Centre, which has the Par 72, 18-hole Rannaleroch Golf Course at its heart, together with the Par 27, 9-hole Leitfie Links Course, has been asked to host the same event next year too, along with a PGA Scotland Pro-Am event which will take place directly before the Order of Merit Challenge.

As David Norman, Director of Operations, explained, “as well as the recognition and kudos the course receives from being multi award winning – it was named Scotland’s Best Golf Course 2022 in the ‘£75 a round & under category’ in the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards – it’s Strathmore’s relationship with the Scottish PGA, and specifically the professional golfers themselves, that has also helped to put Strathmore firmly on the golfing map.”

“We are very proud to have now held the two-day Order of Merit Challenge three years running, and it’s fantastic to know that we are going to play host to his event again next year too, along with several other prestigious events.” said David.

“Our greenkeepers, under the direction of Head Greenkeeper Scott Robertson, who has been with us since just after the Centre opened in 1995, have worked amazingly hard to present our highly acclaimed 18-Hole ‘Rannaleroch’ Golf Course everyone has been enjoying in recent years, in consistently magnificent condition. My sincere thanks go to them for all their efforts, as they do to the whole team at Strathmore, who also provide us with delightful catering, terrific admin support and caring customer service. We are looking to the future with confidence.”

David went on to say that he had been humbled by the extremely positive feedback he had received from several of the most well-known faces on the Scottish Golf scene, including PGA Professionals Alan Tait and Craig Lee.

Alan Tait said: “I’m a huge admirer of Strathmore Golf Centre. I first played the course three years ago and it’s fast become one of my favourite golf courses in Scotland. A proper hidden gem located perfectly in the beauty and tranquillity of the Perthshire countryside. Every time I have been fortunate enough to play there, the course is in fabulous condition and you are always greeted with a warm welcome from the team in the clubhouse. In my opinion it is the best value golf course in the country. If you’ve never played it folks, get yourselves along to beautiful Strathmore!”

Craig Lee, who is currently splitting his season between the Tartan Tour, interspersed with a number of European Tour starts, is another who has quickly grown to appreciate Strathmore, echoing Alan’s sentiments: “This was the second year I’ve played at Strathmore and it’s one of the places that keep surprising you every time you visit. With its clever, challenging layout, great facilities, magnificent setting and friendly staff, you won’t be disappointed. You get to hit every club in the bag to awesome, but testing, greens. It’s very fair and playable off the tee. The condition and presentation the last two years has been outstanding and I recommend you put it on your bucket list.”

Stephen Gray, the golfing professional at Crowwood Golf Club commented on “the absolutely tremendous condition of the course, as it’s always been since I’ve been coming to Strathmore,” whilst fellow professional, Andrew Crerar, from Panmure Golf Club, said: “For me the golf course is always the top priority for a club, and at Strathmore, the course is presented in a most excellent way. Very tidy, superb definition and the greens were first class. Very well done to the team at Strathmore Golf Centre!”

“We are delighted by all this feedback. Many of the pros have said they are looking forward to returning for Alan Tait’s “Get Back To Golf” event later in the year, followed by a return for both next year’s Order of Merit Challenge and the Pro-Am” said David.

David Longmuir, Manager of the PGA in Scotland commented on Strathmore Golf Centre, saying: “The PGA in Scotland order of merit event at Strathmore has become one of our most popular on the Arnold Clark Tartan Tour. The feedback we receive from our Professional players is outstanding but it’s the commitment and enthusiasm of everyone involved at Strathmore which makes this such an enjoyable few days in our calendar. The various awards which have been received by Strathmore are so richly deserved.

“We have created a real partnership with the entire team at Strathmore and we look forward to building this relationship in the years ahead.”

