Hibs manager Lee Johnson believes their new signing, Dylan Vente, is coming into his prime and has a natural ability which the club hope to capitalise on.

Johnson is also keen to see how the Dutchman adapts to the Scottish game and he thanked all concerned at the club for getting the deal over the line in time for the start of the new cinch Premiership campaign.

Hibs host Inter d’Escaldes from Andorra in the second leg of the second qualifying found in the Europa Conference League on Thursday at Easter Road (kick-off 19.15).

Then they entertain St Mirren on Sunday (15.00) in their opening match in the new cinch Premiership campaign and the manager said: “I would like to thank the club who have worked extremely hard to get this deal over the line, in particular, Ben Kensell, Ian Gordon and Brian McDermott with the negotiations, and the financial backing from the Gordon family.”

He added: “Dylan is a player coming into his prime who has a natural ability for both scoring and creating goals. I am really excited to see how he adapts to the intensity of the Scottish game because we know he has the attributes to be very successful here.”

Johnson believes the squad is coming together nicely and they have several options in key positions. He added: “This will be crucial for us moving forward this season.”

Vente joins eight other new summer signings at the club including 36-year-old English striker Adam Le Fondre (pictured)

