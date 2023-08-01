Young Carlton cricketers are just one match away from a Lord’s final after winning the Scottish section of a UK wide under-15 competition.

The players then progressed at the expense of Eckington CC, from Derbyshire, in a Northern Regional final at  York.

They now face Leamington CC at Elsecar CC near Barnsley on Monday, 7 August.

In seeing off Leamington, Carlton successfully defended a total of 106-7 from their allotted 20 overs, Lewis King top scoring with 28.

In the opposition reply of 94-7 Josh Cully took 3-18.

Back row, left to right – Robbie Murray, Hamish Turner, Lewis King, James Stronach, Jake Heller, Josh Cully.

Front –  Benji Risi, Magnus Hay, Shreyas Tekale, Aadi Khadse, Hamish Foley.

