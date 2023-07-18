Braid tennis club’s Eva Vhrunec is one of three players selected to make debuts when the East of Scotland tennis women contest Division Four of the Summer County Cup at Cromer, Norfolk, next week.

Also drafted for the first time are Shaylin Holt (Hatton) and Lucy Beeston (Waverley).

Completing the squad, captained by Braid’s Heather Croll, will be Milly Wood (Braid/Nottingham University), Ama Nisbet (Colinton/Exeter University) and the experienced Mhairi Beattie who says:

“We will be competing against Buckinghamshire, Essex, Lancashire, North Wales and Sussex and are aiming to retain our place and give the new players a really good experience to build on.

“Unfortunately Sarah McFadyen has had to pull out injured which is a big blow as she is obviously an extremely experienced doubles player.

“With no Sarah and three new players it will be challenging to gain promotion – but anything is possible!”

Eva is second from right with Mhairi Beattie on extreme right alongside

