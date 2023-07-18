ROYAL ENTERTAINER SUPPORTS EDINBURGH CHOIR 

Joy Dunlop, who sang for HM The King earlier this month, has taken time out from her busy singing and weather forecasting schedule to run a series of workshops for Còisir Dhùn Èideann – the Edinburgh Gaelic Choir. The last of these was on 15 July and a spokesperson said: “We all enjoyed singing a variety of the best known songs from the Gaelic Choir repertoire. The choir is small (and now in need of a music leader or leaders) but we maintain our spirits, alongside the Gaelic tradition. We are on a Summer break at present but resume rehearsals on Wednesday 6 September at 7.15pm in The Quaker Meeting House, Victoria Terrace, EH1 2JL.

To find out more about the choir, please contact coisir-dhuneideann@hotmail.co.uk or see our website www.edinburghgaelicchoir.co.uk  or just come along to our rehearsals.

GAELIC MUSIC LEADER/S WANTED 

If you have a love of Gaelic Music and are looking for a new challenge, then we may have just such an opportunity for you, or for you and a friend.

Còisir Dhùn Èideann is looking for a new music leader/s. This would involve conducting the choir and also helping us make our repertoire and approach to music more varied, more suited to the culture of 2023. 

For more information, please contact coisir-dhuneideann@hotmail.co.uk

Women’s tennis – Edinburgh players selected for the East of Scotland team

Braid tennis club’s Eva Vhrunec is one of three players selected to make debuts when the East of Scotland tennis women contest Division Four of the Summer County Cup at Cromer, Norfolk, next week. Also drafted for the first time are Shaylin Holt (Hatton) and Lucy Beeston (Waverley). Completing the squad, captained by Braid’s Heather…

Parrilla – a slice of Argentina on the menu at new restaurant

Parrilla Argentinian Grill in Loanhead will open to the public on Wednesday. The South American restaurant is at 30 to 34 Fountain Place Loanhead and is a transformation of the old Village Inn. It is the second restaurant in the family following the well-known Parrilla in Musselburgh by brothers Nazim and Ateeq Ahmed. The speciality…

Humitz in for Flyers with impressive scoring record

Fife Flyers have confirmed their latest signing and he is Max Humitz who joins the Kirkcaldy club after scoring 25 goals in the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) in North America last season for Kalamazoo Wings and South Carolina Stingrays. The 28-year-old American previously played four seasons for South A Lake Superior State University collecting 111 points…

