ROYAL ENTERTAINER SUPPORTS EDINBURGH CHOIR
Joy Dunlop, who sang for HM The King earlier this month, has taken time out from her busy singing and weather forecasting schedule to run a series of workshops for Còisir Dhùn Èideann – the Edinburgh Gaelic Choir. The last of these was on 15 July and a spokesperson said: “We all enjoyed singing a variety of the best known songs from the Gaelic Choir repertoire. The choir is small (and now in need of a music leader or leaders) but we maintain our spirits, alongside the Gaelic tradition. We are on a Summer break at present but resume rehearsals on Wednesday 6 September at 7.15pm in The Quaker Meeting House, Victoria Terrace, EH1 2JL.
To find out more about the choir, please contact coisir-dhuneideann@hotmail.co.uk or see our website www.edinburghgaelicchoir.co.uk or just come along to our rehearsals.
GAELIC MUSIC LEADER/S WANTED
If you have a love of Gaelic Music and are looking for a new challenge, then we may have just such an opportunity for you, or for you and a friend.
Còisir Dhùn Èideann is looking for a new music leader/s. This would involve conducting the choir and also helping us make our repertoire and approach to music more varied, more suited to the culture of 2023.
For more information, please contact coisir-dhuneideann@hotmail.co.uk
Women’s tennis – Edinburgh players selected for the East of Scotland team
Braid tennis club’s Eva Vhrunec is one of three players selected to make debuts when the East of Scotland tennis women contest Division Four of the Summer County Cup at Cromer, Norfolk, next week. Also drafted for the first time are Shaylin Holt (Hatton) and Lucy Beeston (Waverley). Completing the squad, captained by Braid’s Heather…
Continue Reading Women’s tennis – Edinburgh players selected for the East of Scotland team
Parrilla – a slice of Argentina on the menu at new restaurant
Parrilla Argentinian Grill in Loanhead will open to the public on Wednesday. The South American restaurant is at 30 to 34 Fountain Place Loanhead and is a transformation of the old Village Inn. It is the second restaurant in the family following the well-known Parrilla in Musselburgh by brothers Nazim and Ateeq Ahmed. The speciality…
Continue Reading Parrilla – a slice of Argentina on the menu at new restaurant
New Scottish galleries to open in September
The new areas at The National Galleries of Scotland (NGS) have been under construction since 2018 in a £38.62 million building project, but now the wait is over and the new galleries will open on 30 September. The extension into former office space and excavations to open new areas beneath the galleries will use the…
Continue Reading New Scottish galleries to open in September
Five things you need to know today
Sewage leak – advice is not to swim Scottish Water announced at the end of last week that they were responding to a pump failure at their waste water pumping station in McDonald Road in Broughton. They explained that their teams were “currently working to resolve the issue and will be installing temporary pumps and…
Pantries mean better health and savings for thousands
More than 2,200 people in 750 Edinburgh households are enjoying the financial and health benefits of community Pantry membership, new research published today reveals. The So Much More report looks at the impact of the Your Local Pantry network, which includes 100 Pantries across all four nations of the UK. Six of those are in…
Continue Reading Pantries mean better health and savings for thousands
Humitz in for Flyers with impressive scoring record
Fife Flyers have confirmed their latest signing and he is Max Humitz who joins the Kirkcaldy club after scoring 25 goals in the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) in North America last season for Kalamazoo Wings and South Carolina Stingrays. The 28-year-old American previously played four seasons for South A Lake Superior State University collecting 111 points…
Continue Reading Humitz in for Flyers with impressive scoring record