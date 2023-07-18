ROYAL ENTERTAINER SUPPORTS EDINBURGH CHOIR

Joy Dunlop, who sang for HM The King earlier this month, has taken time out from her busy singing and weather forecasting schedule to run a series of workshops for Còisir Dhùn Èideann – the Edinburgh Gaelic Choir. The last of these was on 15 July and a spokesperson said: “We all enjoyed singing a variety of the best known songs from the Gaelic Choir repertoire. The choir is small (and now in need of a music leader or leaders) but we maintain our spirits, alongside the Gaelic tradition. We are on a Summer break at present but resume rehearsals on Wednesday 6 September at 7.15pm in The Quaker Meeting House, Victoria Terrace, EH1 2JL.

To find out more about the choir, please contact coisir-dhuneideann@hotmail.co.uk or see our website www.edinburghgaelicchoir.co.uk or just come along to our rehearsals.

GAELIC MUSIC LEADER/S WANTED

If you have a love of Gaelic Music and are looking for a new challenge, then we may have just such an opportunity for you, or for you and a friend.

Còisir Dhùn Èideann is looking for a new music leader/s. This would involve conducting the choir and also helping us make our repertoire and approach to music more varied, more suited to the culture of 2023.

For more information, please contact coisir-dhuneideann@hotmail.co.uk

