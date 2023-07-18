Parrilla Argentinian Grill in Loanhead will open to the public on Wednesday.

The South American restaurant is at 30 to 34 Fountain Place Loanhead and is a transformation of the old Village Inn. It is the second restaurant in the family following the well-known Parrilla in Musselburgh by brothers Nazim and Ateeq Ahmed.

The speciality of the house will be high quality dry-aged beef with South American flavours and a wide range of wines. As well as meat and fish dishes there are also vegetarian alternatives.

Nazim said: “The idea behind Parrilla was to bring something unique to Loanhead and the wider area, while using locally-sourced core ingredients.

“We opened in Musselburgh in 2017 and the restaurant is well established. We have a nice mix of local, regular clients and people from elsewhere who are looking for something different. When we were considering where to located our second restaurant, Loanhead seemed like an obvious choice as there isn’t anything like Parrilla in the town at the moment.

“Our restaurant is inspired by the Argentine way of life and its food. Argentine cuisine is a fascinating mix of cultures combining extravagant South American and Mediterranean flavours.

“Sustainability is very important to us and we have been working with some of best butchers in Scotland and small farms with high animal welfare. Our beef is selected from small-batch, sustainable farms who grass feed the animals throughout the summer and use silage (a type of natural grass fodder) in winter. This natural process means our products are as environmentally friendly as possible.

“We are a family-run restaurant with a strong desire to create provide exceptional hospitality. Hospitality runs through our veins with years of experience in prestigious establishments, such as Gleneagles.”

Parrilla will be open every day except Tuesday and is now taking bookings at www.parrillaargentiniangrill.co.uk

