Parrilla Argentinian Grill in Loanhead will open to the public on Wednesday.
The South American restaurant is at 30 to 34 Fountain Place Loanhead and is a transformation of the old Village Inn. It is the second restaurant in the family following the well-known Parrilla in Musselburgh by brothers Nazim and Ateeq Ahmed.
The speciality of the house will be high quality dry-aged beef with South American flavours and a wide range of wines. As well as meat and fish dishes there are also vegetarian alternatives.
Nazim said: “The idea behind Parrilla was to bring something unique to Loanhead and the wider area, while using locally-sourced core ingredients.
“We opened in Musselburgh in 2017 and the restaurant is well established. We have a nice mix of local, regular clients and people from elsewhere who are looking for something different. When we were considering where to located our second restaurant, Loanhead seemed like an obvious choice as there isn’t anything like Parrilla in the town at the moment.
“Our restaurant is inspired by the Argentine way of life and its food. Argentine cuisine is a fascinating mix of cultures combining extravagant South American and Mediterranean flavours.
“Sustainability is very important to us and we have been working with some of best butchers in Scotland and small farms with high animal welfare. Our beef is selected from small-batch, sustainable farms who grass feed the animals throughout the summer and use silage (a type of natural grass fodder) in winter. This natural process means our products are as environmentally friendly as possible.
“We are a family-run restaurant with a strong desire to create provide exceptional hospitality. Hospitality runs through our veins with years of experience in prestigious establishments, such as Gleneagles.”
Parrilla will be open every day except Tuesday and is now taking bookings at www.parrillaargentiniangrill.co.uk
Women’s tennis – Edinburgh players selected for the East of Scotland team
Braid tennis club’s Eva Vhrunec is one of three players selected to make debuts when the East of Scotland tennis women contest Division Four of the Summer County Cup at Cromer, Norfolk, next week. Also drafted for the first time are Shaylin Holt (Hatton) and Lucy Beeston (Waverley). Completing the squad, captained by Braid’s Heather…
Joy Dunlop supports the Edinburgh Gaelic Choir
ROYAL ENTERTAINER SUPPORTS EDINBURGH CHOIR Joy Dunlop, who sang for HM The King earlier this month, has taken time out from her busy singing and weather forecasting schedule to run a series of workshops for Còisir Dhùn Èideann – the Edinburgh Gaelic Choir. The last of these was on 15 July and a spokesperson said:…
New Scottish galleries to open in September
The new areas at The National Galleries of Scotland (NGS) have been under construction since 2018 in a £38.62 million building project, but now the wait is over and the new galleries will open on 30 September. The extension into former office space and excavations to open new areas beneath the galleries will use the…
Five things you need to know today
Sewage leak – advice is not to swim Scottish Water announced at the end of last week that they were responding to a pump failure at their waste water pumping station in McDonald Road in Broughton. They explained that their teams were “currently working to resolve the issue and will be installing temporary pumps and…
Pantries mean better health and savings for thousands
More than 2,200 people in 750 Edinburgh households are enjoying the financial and health benefits of community Pantry membership, new research published today reveals. The So Much More report looks at the impact of the Your Local Pantry network, which includes 100 Pantries across all four nations of the UK. Six of those are in…
Humitz in for Flyers with impressive scoring record
Fife Flyers have confirmed their latest signing and he is Max Humitz who joins the Kirkcaldy club after scoring 25 goals in the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) in North America last season for Kalamazoo Wings and South Carolina Stingrays. The 28-year-old American previously played four seasons for South A Lake Superior State University collecting 111 points…
