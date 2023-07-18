Christine Jardine is Edinburgh and the Lothians’ busiest MP, according to speaking figures released by the House of Commons Library.

Ms Jardine has spoken more times than any other MP from the Lothians, contributing to 365 debates since her re-election in 2019.

This includes leading debates on a wide range of issues such as women’s safety, supporting bereaved children, and modernising airspace around airports.

The Liberal Democrat has also asked over 200 questions, supported 629 Early Day Motions, and introduced 10 new Bills to Parliament.

Earlier this year, Ms Jardine was re-selected as the Liberal Democrat candidate for Edinburgh West at the next general election, having first taken the seat from the SNP in 2017.

Christine Jardine MP said: “It is a real privilege to represent the people of Edinburgh West in the House of Commons, and I see these figures as little more than a spur to do so much more.

“For me the most important thing is being available to constituents and anyone who lives in Edinburgh West can make an appointment to meet me in my office or at my surgeries around the constituency, to discuss any issues they may be having.

“So often what we do in Parliament is as a result of issues that constituents bring to the office, rather than any party policy or point to be made.

“But for me, these figures also prove that when people elect a Liberal Democrat, they get a Member of Parliament that will always fight their corner in Westminster.

“I am committed to making our community a better place to live and work for everyone, and I will continue to stand up for what is right for Edinburgh West.”

Christine Jardine MP for Edinburgh West

