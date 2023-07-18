Edinburgh has been named as the local authority with the highest number of parks and green spaces presented with a Green Flag Award 2023.

The capital received 38 awards out of the 87 presented putting it in third place in the UK.

Keep Scotland Beautiful announced their list on Tuesday and it includes 35 which are maintained by the Council with the others maintained by the Friends of Corstorphine Hill (Corstorphine Hill LNR Community Walled Garden), NHS Lothian (Royal Edinburgh Hospital), and Heriot Watt University (The Lawn & Central Woodlands).

Culture and Communities Convener, Councillor Val Walker, said: “I am delighted that 38 parks around Edinburgh have been recognised by Keep Scotland Beautiful and their Green Flag Awards scheme. The scheme recognises the quality of parks and greenspaces, their benefits to communities and the hard work of managers, staff and volunteers who keep them ticking over.

“Here in the Capital we are truly spoiled for choice across the city when it comes to fantastic parks and green spaces. Each different space has a unique character and significance for the residents and visitors that it welcomes. As part of our Edinburgh’s Thriving Greenspaces 2050 strategy we are committed to doing everything we can to safeguard, preserve and improve these spaces so that people can continue to enjoy them, and communities feel involved in how they are looked after.”

Robbie Fraser, Operations Manager for Landscape, Recycling and Waste at Heriot-Watt University, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded the Green Flag Award for The Lawn and Central Woodlands area for a twelfth consecutive year. We will be applying to extend the award to include the loch and surrounding area next year.”

Tracey Mckigen, Services Director, Royal Edinburgh Hospital, said: “I am delighted that once again, our hospital has received the Green Flag Award. To receive this achievement, truly recognises the commitment and hard work of our staff and Third Sector partners, who do so much to ensure the gardens and greenspaces are kept so beautiful.

“Greenspaces, like the ones around the Royal Edinburgh Hospital are so important. They enable both our patients and staff to connect with nature, which is hugely supportive for their mental and physical wellbeing.”

Jamie Ormiston, Senior Awards Officer at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “Congratulations to our 38 award winners in Edinburgh. Every park has a wide range of people visiting them and their requirements can vary. What is essential is that they are well maintained and provide a safe place for people to relax and have fun.

“Our award-winning parks have demonstrated they are worthy winners, meeting the criteria of the coveted international award. Receiving this prestigious benchmark recognises all the hard work that has gone into maintaining and managing these precious green open spaces.

“It is imperative that Scotland reconnects with the natural world if we are to fix the biodiversity crisis and these green spaces will provide a space for people of all ages to do that.

“Green spaces are so important for our physical and mental wellbeing and it’s fantastic to see such a wide range of parks and green spaces across the entire length of the country. I encourage everyone to make the most of them this summer.”

The International Green Flag Award is bestowed upon parks and greenspaces that demonstrate excellent management and adherence to environmental standards. To make sure Edinburgh’s parks are kept to a high standard, each year the Council checks all its parks and gardens using Green Flag Award criteria.

A total of 87 green spaces in Scotland have won a Green Flag Award for 2023. Across the UK there were 2,216 winners, a record number and up eight from 2022’s total of 2,208.

A full list of winners is attached. Visit Green Flag Award | Keep Scotland Beautiful for more information.

Pic Greg Macvean 13/07/2023 Keep Scotland Beautiful – Green Flag Award 2023/24

