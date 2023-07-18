Singer and social media influencer, Tallia Storm and her radio show co-host Fat Brestovci went for a wee hurl on the Edinburgh tram which has a special wrap to publicise their new show.
Tallia Storm launched the Capital FM Scotland tram in Edinburgh. The newly unveiled livery on the tram will be gracing Scotlands capital city for 12 months in a stormy takeover to celebrate the star’s breakfast show with Fat Brestovci on Capital FM. Tallia attended the unveiling wearing a custom-made knock out saltire dress by top Scottish designer ‘Imi Studios’. (The same designer who dressed Tallia in the pink bikini for the Brits this year.)
She said: “I asked Imi to create something simple yet effective, celebrating the heritage of Scotland and the Capital FM breakfast show. Not only are our faces across billboards and buses but now the Edinburgh trams – its just fantastic.
“The buzz behind the show has been electric – we have so many exciting things planned over the next 12 months so stay tuned Scotland – we’re just getting started.”
From 6am to 10am each day the duo will host the brand new breakfast show on Capital Scotland.
The show is part of a major investment in Scotland, with an expansion of Global’s broadcast centre in Glasgow including a new creative hub that will produce live radio, visualised content and podcasts for Global Player, as well as housing Global’s Scotland Tech Hub.
The new line-ups for Heart Scotland and Capital Scotland will be available on FM and DAB, across the central belt alongside Heart UK and Capital UK on DAB. Listeners will also be able to tune-in from anywhere on Global’s entertainment app, Global Player, via smart phone or smart speaker.
Capital Scotland
Weekdays
0600-1000 – Capital Breakfast with Fat Brestovci & Tallia Storm
1000-1300 – Robyn Richford
1300-1600 – Ryan Borthwick
1600-1900 – Katy J
Weekends
0900-1200 – Jonny Campbell
