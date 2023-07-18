Former First Minister, Alex Salmond is coming back to the Fringe in a new show The Ayes Have It! The Ayes Have It! along with Succession star Brian Cox, CBE, and former Speaker John Bercow in the Speaker’s chair for a couple of nights each.

The new show will be a head to head between two teams, one led by Mr Salmond and the other by Conservative MP David Davis, who appeared with Salmond on the Fringe in 2017 in the show Alex Salmond…Unleashed.

Other guests who will appear on the show this year at Assembly’s Spiegeltent in George Square Gardens include SNP MSPs Kate Forbes, Fergus Ewing, Michelle Thomson and former LibDem leader Sir Vince Cable.

Other Speakers will include Henry McLeish, another former First Minister, STV’s Bernard Ponsonby and Dame Eleanor Laing who is the current principal deputy speaker in the House of Commons.

“Ever fancied telling the crew in the House of Commons a thing or two, or giving the gang in the Scottish Parliament a piece of your mind? This is your best-ever opportunity to play your part in a feisty parliamentary-style debate on the great issues of the day. Take sides with two top-rate teams of politicians and celebrities, led by Former First Minister, Alex Salmond. Remember, every day your vote will decide whether “The Ayes Have It!”

Former SNP MP Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh will produce the show under the Slainte Media umbrella. This is the company in which both Ms Ahmed-Sheikh and Mr Salmond are directors and used in the past for the online show for RT.

Tickets are available now on the Fringe website.

Former First Minister Alex Salmond launching his 2018 Fringe Show ©2018 Martin P McAdam

