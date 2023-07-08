The Edinburgh Reporter has picked out a few shows for your shortlist.
Luminescence 17 – 19 August at St Giles’ Cathedral – Russian/Ukrainian Maria Rud with saxophonist Tommy Smith. This is a show with improvised live music and painting in real time.
Revelations of Rab McVie (24 and 25 August at Pleasance Grand.
Live music, painting and performance – a uniquely immersive theatrical experience.
Following its sold out, celebrated debut earlier this year at the Traverse – a mighty collision of creative forces with post punk goths The Filthy Tongues (inc Martin Metcalfe and musicians from Goodbye Mr Mackenzie), artist Maria Rud and a tour de force performance by actor Tam Dean Burn. Dedicated to a torn world.
Dean Owens & The Sinners 23 August only at Teviot Debating Hall, Gilded Balloon.
Award winning Scottish musician Dean Owens is bringing his six piece band (including Kirsten Adamson as special guest Sinner) to transport you to a downtown desert cantina, with music from his acclaimed last two albums (which he recorded with desert noir icons Calexico). A pale skinned, red headed working class musician from Leith finding his happy place in the south west US deserts with his musical heroes! Tales of sinners and saints, the displaced, the wanderers and the border ghosts.
Kirsten Adamson & The Tanagers – Thursday 10 Aug, Patter Hoose, Gilded Balloon
The daughter of Scottish rock legend Stuart Adamson (Big Country/Skids), Kirsten will be showcasing songs from her stunning new solo album Landing Place. Excellent songwriting and a voice and delivery that have been compared with Emmylou, Dolly and Nanci Griffith.
The Countess of Fife – Friday 11 August, Patter Hoose, Gilded Balloon
Legendary frontwoman of The Rezillos, Fay Fife, with a new alt country ensemble. Alt country/punk with a hint of gospel.
Musical Medicine with Adam Holmes and Friends – Monday 14- Thursday 17 Aug, Patter Hoose, Gilded Balloon
“An old soul on young shoulders” – acclaimed Edinburgh folk musician Adam Holmes joins forces with Jen Austin and Michael McGovern for an hour of chilled out musical escape from the Fringe madness.
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – Picasso: Le Monstre Sacré
This year is the 50th anniversary of the death of Pablo Picasso, one of the most important artists of all time. Picasso: Le Monstre Sacré, written by the late Terry D’Alfonso, adapted and directed by Olivier Award winner Guy Masterson is an uncompromising portrait of this undisputed genius and visionary artist. This unflinching portrait of…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – Picasso: Le Monstre Sacré