The newest unmissable colourful tram wrap promotes Camera Obscura & World of Illusions on the Royal Mile.

All seven carriages are wrapped from top to bottom front to back and inside out….

There are 30 images of the top things you can see at the visitor attraction as well as some fun moments.

General Manager, Andrew Johnson said “At Camera Obscura we are always looking for new ways to engage with visitors and what better way to do this than with a fun, colourful tram. Very few trams are “fully-wrapped” inside and out. Given the variety of photogenic hands-on, fun experiences we offer, we knew we had imagery to create a tram like no other! We hope that like our attraction, this tram is popular with all ages, becomes a much-photographed attraction in its own right and an exciting way to start a great day out in Edinburgh.”

Nicola Mearns, Edinburgh Trams’ Assistant Marketing Manager, commented: “Top tourist attractions such as Camera Obscura help to make our great city so popular with visitors from around the world, and we are delighted to be associated with them.

“The spectacular tram certainly stands out and is one of the stars of our fleet, which provides a world-class service for both tourists and local residents alike as they travel around the city for business or pleasure.”

The 5-star VisitScotland rated attraction was the 7th most visited paid attraction in Scotland. Visitors can take a closer look at more than 100 interactive exhibits and have a demonstration of the 170-year-old Camera Obscura and the panoramic views of the city from the Rooftop Terrace. This is fun for all aged and is open every day all year long.

