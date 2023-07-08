Le Fondre started his professional career with Stockport County, his local team, before spells at a number of sides in the English Football League – scoring goals everywhere he played.

He is potentially best known for his time at Reading, where he was promoted to the English Premier League under the leadership of a familiar face.

During his first Hibs interview, ‘Alf’ detailed how the move materialised after a message from Hibs Director of Football Brian McDermott, his former manager with the Royals. He had just scored a goal in a game for former club Sydney FC against Western Sydney Wanderers.

“Out of the blue he texted me saying ‘How are you doing?’”

“I said ‘great thanks’ and talks progressed from there. I spoke with him and the gaffer and it worked out well because I’m here now.

“Conversations with Lee Johnson were also really good. My last game in England was actually against his Bristol City team, we drew 2-2.

“His teams are always very attacking, the strikers always score lots of goals.

“I’m still hungry and also willing to help the young players with a bit of knowledge here and there. The aim is to score plenty of goals.”

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – JUNE 16: Hibernian unveil the signing of Adam Le Fondre at the Hibernian Training Centre, on June 16, 2023, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

