Le Fondre started his professional career with Stockport County, his local team, before spells at a number of sides in the English Football League – scoring goals everywhere he played.
He is potentially best known for his time at Reading, where he was promoted to the English Premier League under the leadership of a familiar face.
During his first Hibs interview, ‘Alf’ detailed how the move materialised after a message from Hibs Director of Football Brian McDermott, his former manager with the Royals. He had just scored a goal in a game for former club Sydney FC against Western Sydney Wanderers.
“Out of the blue he texted me saying ‘How are you doing?’”
“I said ‘great thanks’ and talks progressed from there. I spoke with him and the gaffer and it worked out well because I’m here now.
“Conversations with Lee Johnson were also really good. My last game in England was actually against his Bristol City team, we drew 2-2.
“His teams are always very attacking, the strikers always score lots of goals.
“I’m still hungry and also willing to help the young players with a bit of knowledge here and there. The aim is to score plenty of goals.”
Unveiling new artwork at Portobello Kilns
A decorative wrap on the partially demolished kiln at the former A W Buchan & Co’s Thistle pottery in Portobello was officially unveiled on Friday before an invited audience, many of whom used to work as decorators at the pottery. ‘Collaborative Bannerwork by the Decorators of Portobello’ is a temporary artwork around the hoarding protecting the…
Harris stars in ‘gutsy’ win for Tigers over Bears
Cab Direct Championship: Glasgow Tigers 51, Redcar Bears 39. Evergreen Chris Harris was outstanding as Glasgow Allied Vehicles Tigers beat the Bears 51-39 in a Cab Direct Championship clash at Ashfield Stadium. Harris powered to a 15-point maximum while former Edinburgh Monarchs and Berwick Bandits star Claus Vissing also produced an excellent paid 14 display.…
Harris stars in 'gutsy' win for Tigers over Bears
Monarchs stung by Scorpions
Cab Direct Championship: Scunthorpe Scorpions 51-39 Stellar Monarchs John Campbell was left to rue a slow start as Stellar Monarchs skidded to a 51-39 defeat at Scunthorpe Scorpions in the Cab Direct Championship. A pre-meeting track soaking meant gating was key and and Monarchs were 16 points adrift after seven races and Campbell, Monarchs’ team…
Key role for Duncan as Scotland triumph
James Duncan played a pivotal role as Scotland came from behind to win the Home International sea angling trophy against star-studded opposition, including some of the worlds top sea anglers. Duncan was the runner/reserve and it was the Brechin-based angler passed the vital information down the beach to the rest of the team after Kirkcaldy-based fisherman, Chris…
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – Picasso: Le Monstre Sacré
This year is the 50th anniversary of the death of Pablo Picasso, one of the most important artists of all time. Picasso: Le Monstre Sacré, written by the late Terry D’Alfonso, adapted and directed by Olivier Award winner Guy Masterson is an uncompromising portrait of this undisputed genius and visionary artist. This unflinching portrait of…
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – Picasso: Le Monstre Sacré
Sir Rod takes a tour round Leith
Social enterprise Invisible Edinburgh took Sir Rod Stewart and his sister on a tour of Leith on Friday morning to see where their father grew up and lived. The specially devised tour was led by tour guide Dakota who took them along Leith Links, The Shore and finished at the Docks. Sir Rod and his…