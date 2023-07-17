Potential to downsize is on offer at West Lodge Estate near Crieff with the chance of owning a luxury lodge which is entirely new in Scotland.

The Loch Awe lodge, (from £129,000) is a two bed property which is available to reserve now at West Lodge Estate, one of Scotland’s premier residential downsizing parks, and fully geared up to cater for this growing sector among the over 55s.

There is a spacious open plan living/dining/kitchen area with integrated appliances, a master bedroom with en suite, twin bedroom with its own ensuite, and a porch area. The lodge is spacious enough to include a hallway, and its balcony runs the full length of the rear of the lodge off the bedrooms.

Its incredible specification includes all fixtures, fittings, furniture and interior decoration. Outside, there is a private driveway and attractive landscaped garden area.

West Lodge Estate is the only residential park in Scotland to be selling this lodge for permanent use to the general public.

Since its launch the estate has attracted over 55s keen to embrace an easier, maintenance free new lifestyle in a lovely part of Scotland.

The park enjoys a picturesque location, on the edge of the Louis Vuitton estate just outside Crieff, and offers buyers a stunning rural setting which is still within easy reach of Scotland’s major road and rail links.

A real community of like-minded people who want to live together and enjoy benefits such as on-site maintenance and a fully engaged customer service team is being created.

Safe and secure, with a gated entrance, the park is just a short distance from Crieff itself, one of Scotland’s market towns. Leisure opportunities include the numerous golf courses nearby, walking, luxury shopping and gourmet dining, and top visitor attractions such as the Glenturret Distillery.

Small and exclusive, with only 35 lodges for private sale in total, West Lodge Estate is beautifully landscaped, creating an attractive environment in which to live.

West Lodge Estate is making it as easy as possible for current buyers to access their retirement dream with two years of site fees covered by the park, on lodge sales secured by the end of August, plus moving and relocation costs additionally covered by the park.

An additional exclusive cluster of properties will be added to the park in the coming months.

Your Move Stirling (01786 451555) are handling sales, with all interested parties offered a bespoke tour of the luxury show lodges.

The estate can be contacted direct on 01764 670354.

www.westlodgesestate.com

