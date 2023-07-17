In this quieter couple of weeks before the festivals take off in earnest, and while there are children on holiday from school who need to be entertained, there is still time to explore what Museums & Galleries Edinburgh have to offer – with 13 varied venues around the capital including Lauriston Castle, the City Art Centre where there is a major Peter Howson retrospective at the moment, Makers’ Court, the Writers’ Museum, Museum of Edinburgh, The People’s Story Museum, the Museum of Childhood and the Scott Monument. Some but not all are free. More details here.

Museums and Galleries also look after some 200 monuments in the city.

If you would like to spot at least some of the 200 then have a look at the map below.

Scott Monument. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Give the ukulele a go

On Monday nights this July from 5-7pm at Craigmillar Library the Musician in Residence presents ukulele band for anyone over the age of 10 as well as one to one tutoring in other instruments.

No need to book.

Roadworks

Each week the EdinTravel Twitter team publish the latest news of road closures or events in the city. This week there are a few new entries including major gas replacement works on Morningside Road.

Read more here.

Jobs Fair

There will be a jobs fair in Leith on Thursday from 10am – 1pm. Entry is free.

Joined Up for Jobs are coming to the Drill Hall.

Go along and join them to meet employers and organisations based in Edinburgh which can support you in finding work.

Meet directly with employers

Find out about training opportunities

Support with successful job searching.

Available additional support includes:

CV writing and job interview support

Application and interview processes

Tea and coffee provided.

There will also be a Ukrainain interpreter available.

