In this quieter couple of weeks before the festivals take off in earnest, and while there are children on holiday from school who need to be entertained, there is still time to explore what Museums & Galleries Edinburgh have to offer – with 13 varied venues around the capital including Lauriston Castle, the City Art Centre where there is a major Peter Howson retrospective at the moment, Makers’ Court, the Writers’ Museum, Museum of Edinburgh, The People’s Story Museum, the Museum of Childhood and the Scott Monument. Some but not all are free. More details here.
Museums and Galleries also look after some 200 monuments in the city.
If you would like to spot at least some of the 200 then have a look at the map below.
Give the ukulele a go
On Monday nights this July from 5-7pm at Craigmillar Library the Musician in Residence presents ukulele band for anyone over the age of 10 as well as one to one tutoring in other instruments.
No need to book.
Roadworks
Each week the EdinTravel Twitter team publish the latest news of road closures or events in the city. This week there are a few new entries including major gas replacement works on Morningside Road.
Jobs Fair
There will be a jobs fair in Leith on Thursday from 10am – 1pm. Entry is free.
Joined Up for Jobs are coming to the Drill Hall.
Go along and join them to meet employers and organisations based in Edinburgh which can support you in finding work.
- Meet directly with employers
- Find out about training opportunities
- Support with successful job searching.
Available additional support includes:
- CV writing and job interview support
- Application and interview processes
- Tea and coffee provided.
There will also be a Ukrainain interpreter available.
Malones – the newest Irish pub in Leith
Malones Leith is now open on Constitution Street from 11am to 1am every day, adding to the group’s three others in Scotland. With an emphasis on sustainability the pub will only source drinks from brands which share its values. Their own-brand Smugglers Spirts of gin and vodka are made in Edinburgh with hand-harvested, locally-sourced botanicals and ingredients.…
Property news – downsize in style
Potential to downsize is on offer at West Lodge Estate near Crieff with the chance of owning a luxury lodge which is entirely new in Scotland. The Loch Awe lodge, (from £129,000) is a two bed property which is available to reserve now at West Lodge Estate, one of Scotland’s premier residential downsizing parks, and…
Farmer seeks permission for underpass for chickens
An underpass for chickens to cross the road is to be built by a free range egg farm if plans get the go-ahead. Proposals for the tunnel have been lodged with the local council by East Lothian Eggs Limited so hens can have a wander on either side of a 60mph road. The company which…
Humphrys scores against Jambos in friendly
Stephen Humphrys, who scored one of the goals of the year last season in the cinch Premiership for Hearts, netted for Wigan Athletic against the Jambos in a 3-0 win for the Lancashire side. Charlie Hughes and Scott Smith scored the other two counters in the closed-doors, 120-minute encounter, played over four 30-minute periods. And…
Rugby – Wanderers Monday evening sports sessions
Murrayfield Wanderers rugby club are reaching out to their local communities with Monday evening sports sessions at Roseburn Park (6-8pm) followed by a barbecue. Sponsored by a charity named after a late, much lamented, rugby commentator, the Bill McLaren Summer Mashup largely consists of touch rugby training but also aims to provide access to fitness…
Edinburgh Festival Carnival 2023 in Princes Street Gardens
This year there was no parade on Princes Street and all those taking part were confined to West Princes Street Gardens. But in the largest of Scotland’s multicultural celebrations there was still a lively parade filled with the noise of samba bands such as Edinburgh-based Pulse of the Place. People taking part had come from…
