This is the up to date list of roadworks in Edinburgh for the next week or so.
It seems that the work planned for tonight on the A720 might be postponed because of heavy rain forecast, but it should not affect the timescale.
Next week on 21 July there will be roads closed around Easter Road when Hibs take on Groningen.
Some roads in Blackhall are having surface dressing applied – Craigcrook Road and House O’ Hill Road and Crescent. And there seem to be a few different road closures in Almond Ward in Ferrymuir, Barnton Avenue West, Ingliston Road and Hopetoun Road in South Queensferry. All the latest entries are shown in blue.
If you see anything on the roads which is not on the list then let the travel team know on Twitter @EdinTravel
Updated versions of the listings are posted to the website most weekday afternoons, these can be found by going to https://www.edinburgh.gov.uk/edintravel
