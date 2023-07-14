On Thursday evening Council Leader Cammy Day, Culture Minister Christina McKelvie, and Jason Rust, Chair of Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival, launched the Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival alongside performances from Baila Venezuela and Marianne McGregor.

Council Leader Cammy Day said: “I was delighted to attend Thursday’s launch as both Council Leader and as the newest Board Member of the Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival.

“I am proud that our residents and visitors are able to take advantage of such an internationally eclectic and exciting festival.

“The Council is a proud supporter and funder of the EJBF and this year, I am pleased to see events held in every area of the city – from established music venues to churches and community centres – and spanning the length of our new tram route from the Pianodrome in Ocean Terminal to performances at Edinburgh Airport.

“I’d also like to thank the EJBF Board, the artists and everyone else who has contributed to the festival.”

Jason Rust, Chair of Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival said: “We are absolutely delighted to launch our 45th Festival. There is something for everyone in our ten-day programme and in communities across the city. We are really grateful to our funders, including the City Council. Let’s make this a Festival to remember.”

The full festival programme is available now.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased by calling 0131 226 0013 or through the

