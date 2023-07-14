Forensics and police officers were in attendance at 18 Magdalene Avenue in Bingham on Friday after the body of a 39-year-old man was found in a property there in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a property in the Magdalene Avenue area of Edinburgh at around police 12.20am on Thursday, 13 July, 2023 following concern for an occupant.

“The ambulance service also attended and a 39-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing. “A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

