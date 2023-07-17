Malones Leith is now open on Constitution Street from 11am to 1am every day, adding to the group’s three others in Scotland.

With an emphasis on sustainability the pub will only source drinks from brands which share its values.

Their own-brand Smugglers Spirts of gin and vodka are made in Edinburgh with hand-harvested, locally-sourced botanicals and ingredients. As well as working with a Dublin-based distillery in the legendary Libertines district to make their very own Malones Triple Cask Irish Whiskey.

The food will include quality locally caught seafood which is the head chef’s speciality. Ruxi Mirton-Teng is a Leith local who previously worked at Michelin-starred restaurant Heron. He said he is “excited to create high-quality pub grub with an Irish twist, celebrating the Leith-Irish connection”.

One of the owners Simon Keane claims this is the only authentic Irish pub in Leith, saying the idea came from his wife. He discovered that a number of his wife Celena’s family had in the past arrived in Scotland through the Port of Leith.

He said: “Leith is important to my wife since so many of her Irish ancestors can be traced back generations since they arrived in Leith port for their new lives in Scotland. If it wasn’t for Leith, we may never have met, so opening a Malones venue in Leith is in a way a tribute to my wife and her ancestral roots. Given that some of her ancestors settled here, I’m sure she has extended family members in Leith, so we hope you can all enjoy a drink at Malones and maybe discover something about your past.

“Malones as a brand is great craic. But also remember that we’re Irish people running authentic Irish pubs – not Irish themed pubs. You’ll find no Paddy-wackery stuff here. It’s all good quality drinks, live music from local talent, sports, great locally-sourced food, and attentive service from my wonderful team.”

This is only the second Edinburgh venue which offers Tennent’s Tank Lager, the other being the first Malones on Morrison Street. Malones also has pubs in Aberdeen and Glasgow.

Malones Leith

48-52 Constitution Street, Leith, Edinburgh

www.malonesleith.com

PHOTO Graham Williams

