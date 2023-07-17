Malones Leith is now open on Constitution Street from 11am to 1am every day, adding to the group’s three others in Scotland.
With an emphasis on sustainability the pub will only source drinks from brands which share its values.
Their own-brand Smugglers Spirts of gin and vodka are made in Edinburgh with hand-harvested, locally-sourced botanicals and ingredients. As well as working with a Dublin-based distillery in the legendary Libertines district to make their very own Malones Triple Cask Irish Whiskey.
The food will include quality locally caught seafood which is the head chef’s speciality. Ruxi Mirton-Teng is a Leith local who previously worked at Michelin-starred restaurant Heron. He said he is “excited to create high-quality pub grub with an Irish twist, celebrating the Leith-Irish connection”.
One of the owners Simon Keane claims this is the only authentic Irish pub in Leith, saying the idea came from his wife. He discovered that a number of his wife Celena’s family had in the past arrived in Scotland through the Port of Leith.
He said: “Leith is important to my wife since so many of her Irish ancestors can be traced back generations since they arrived in Leith port for their new lives in Scotland. If it wasn’t for Leith, we may never have met, so opening a Malones venue in Leith is in a way a tribute to my wife and her ancestral roots. Given that some of her ancestors settled here, I’m sure she has extended family members in Leith, so we hope you can all enjoy a drink at Malones and maybe discover something about your past.
“Malones as a brand is great craic. But also remember that we’re Irish people running authentic Irish pubs – not Irish themed pubs. You’ll find no Paddy-wackery stuff here. It’s all good quality drinks, live music from local talent, sports, great locally-sourced food, and attentive service from my wonderful team.”
This is only the second Edinburgh venue which offers Tennent’s Tank Lager, the other being the first Malones on Morrison Street. Malones also has pubs in Aberdeen and Glasgow.
Malones Leith
48-52 Constitution Street, Leith, Edinburgh
Property news – downsize in style
Potential to downsize is on offer at West Lodge Estate near Crieff with the chance of owning a luxury lodge which is entirely new in Scotland. The Loch Awe lodge, (from £129,000) is a two bed property which is available to reserve now at West Lodge Estate, one of Scotland’s premier residential downsizing parks, and…
Five things you need to know today
In this quieter couple of weeks before the festivals take off in earnest, and while there are children on holiday from school who need to be entertained, there is still time to explore what Museums & Galleries Edinburgh have to offer – with 13 varied venues around the capital including Lauriston Castle, the City Art…
Farmer seeks permission for underpass for chickens
An underpass for chickens to cross the road is to be built by a free range egg farm if plans get the go-ahead. Proposals for the tunnel have been lodged with the local council by East Lothian Eggs Limited so hens can have a wander on either side of a 60mph road. The company which…
Continue Reading Farmer seeks permission for underpass for chickens
Humphrys scores against Jambos in friendly
Stephen Humphrys, who scored one of the goals of the year last season in the cinch Premiership for Hearts, netted for Wigan Athletic against the Jambos in a 3-0 win for the Lancashire side. Charlie Hughes and Scott Smith scored the other two counters in the closed-doors, 120-minute encounter, played over four 30-minute periods. And…
Rugby – Wanderers Monday evening sports sessions
Murrayfield Wanderers rugby club are reaching out to their local communities with Monday evening sports sessions at Roseburn Park (6-8pm) followed by a barbecue. Sponsored by a charity named after a late, much lamented, rugby commentator, the Bill McLaren Summer Mashup largely consists of touch rugby training but also aims to provide access to fitness…
Continue Reading Rugby – Wanderers Monday evening sports sessions
Edinburgh Festival Carnival 2023 in Princes Street Gardens
This year there was no parade on Princes Street and all those taking part were confined to West Princes Street Gardens. But in the largest of Scotland’s multicultural celebrations there was still a lively parade filled with the noise of samba bands such as Edinburgh-based Pulse of the Place. People taking part had come from…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Festival Carnival 2023 in Princes Street Gardens