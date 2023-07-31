Cole-Hamilton’s claims “simply inaccurate”
Our Sunday long read outlines the claims by Edinburgh Western MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton over what he described as a “special dispensation” for the purposes of democracy allegedly given to him by then Justice Secretary to convene a meeting in the Gyle Park in August 2020, but in respect of which there is no trace.
This is the claim Mr Cole-Hamilton made:
Uniqlo is coming to Princes Street
At last a major quality brand is coming to Princes Street, in a move which endorses Edinburgh’s place as a retail destination.
The Cockburn who keep a watching brief on the World Heritage Sites noticed that there is a planning application 23/03287/ADV to put up an outside sign with illuminated signage behind glass in the interior of the shop at 64 Princes Street.
Join the Cheyne Gang Choir
At Oxgangs Neighbourhood Centre the hour will perform this morning – and the second half is a sing-a-long.
Coburg’s Summer Open Studios Venue 69
For three days from 4 to 6 August, Coburg House in Leith will open their doors for their Summer Open Studios. There will be many lovely things to see and buy from knits to jewellery and all things in between.
Smart savings on townhouse living
Allanwater Homes is offering savings on selected Deveron 2 and Findhorn Townhouses. The house builder is offering incentives on selected luxury three and four bedroom townhouses at its Hayford Mills development in Cambusbarron. The exciting development, offering thoughtfully designed luxury homes, within the former grounds of the historic Mill Buildings, features a central courtyard landscaped…
The Culture Vulture shares her tips on enjoying the Fringe on a budget
So, to me, August means one thing – Festival month. I used to be Head of Press at both Assembly and the Gilded Balloon, so I know a thing or two about ‘how to work the Festival’. I also look forward to August every year and admit to spending a small fortune, but I’ve spent…
Hearts and Hibs both at home in Viaplay Cup
Hearts begin their challenge for the Viaplay Cup at home to Partick Thistle and the Capital’s other cinch Premiership club, Hibs, are also at home. They play Raith Rovers. Celtic begin their defence of the silverware at Kilmarnock in one of two all-Premiership ties in the last 16, the other sees St Mirren host Motherwell…
Red-hot Basso powers Tigers to victory
Benjamin Basso top scored as fired-up Glasgow Tigers edged a victory over highly-rated Poole Pirates in the Cab Direct Championship. The 22-year-old Dane collected 12 points and a bonus in the 46-44 victory. Former Glasgow racer Richard Lawson was best for the visitors with 12 points and three bonus points. The victory keeps the Allied Vehicles…
Over 55s invited to move on up to Glenfarg
Glenfarg Apartments luxury two bedroom show apartment is a “highly liveable” example of how to create a sleek and contemporary look, cosy and inviting enough to appeal to anyone over 55 considering downsizing. It has an “upscaled” kitchen – in this case, stunning white gloss with a glass table, stainless steel cooker hood, black worktops,…
Old Manor Hotel – wedding fayre next weekend
The Old Manor Hotel at Lundin Links has announced that it is to hold its very first Wedding Booking Fayre since the business was acquired by the new owners. The Wallace Family, the owners of Pettycur Bay Holiday Park & The Bay Hotel have taken over the Lundin Links property as part of their portfolio.…
