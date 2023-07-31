Cole-Hamilton’s claims “simply inaccurate”

Our Sunday long read outlines the claims by Edinburgh Western MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton over what he described as a “special dispensation” for the purposes of democracy allegedly given to him by then Justice Secretary to convene a meeting in the Gyle Park in August 2020, but in respect of which there is no trace.

This is what Mr Cole-Hamilton said at a more recent meeting and what has been proven untrue – read our article pic.twitter.com/5DOlCsafye — Edinburgh Reporter (@EdinReporter) July 30, 2023

Alex Cole-Hamilton Liberal Democrat MSP for Edinburgh Western at the public meeting in Gyle Park on 28 August 2020 ©2020 The Edinburgh Reporter

Uniqlo is coming to Princes Street

At last a major quality brand is coming to Princes Street, in a move which endorses Edinburgh’s place as a retail destination.

The Cockburn who keep a watching brief on the World Heritage Sites noticed that there is a planning application 23/03287/ADV to put up an outside sign with illuminated signage behind glass in the interior of the shop at 64 Princes Street.

Join the Cheyne Gang Choir

At Oxgangs Neighbourhood Centre the hour will perform this morning – and the second half is a sing-a-long.

Coburg’s Summer Open Studios Venue 69

For three days from 4 to 6 August, Coburg House in Leith will open their doors for their Summer Open Studios. There will be many lovely things to see and buy from knits to jewellery and all things in between.

