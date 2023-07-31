Allanwater Homes is offering savings on selected Deveron 2 and Findhorn Townhouses.

The house builder is offering incentives on selected luxury three and four bedroom townhouses at its Hayford Mills development in Cambusbarron.

The exciting development, offering thoughtfully designed luxury homes, within the former grounds of the historic Mill Buildings, features a central courtyard landscaped with shrubs and trees.

Plot 33, a unique four bedroom Findhorn Townhouse, priced at £374,995, is available with an LBTT contribution of £10,849 plus a flooring package included.

On Plot 30 Deveron 2, a three bedroom Townhouse at £324,995, is on sale with a cashback offer of £16,249 plus a flooring package included in the deal.

On plot 34, another Deveron 2 is available at the same price of £324,995, with a Mortgage Contribution of £9,749, plus the same flooring package included.

Townhouses are the builder’s idea of modern open plan living, with “impressive interior design”, to traditional rooms for person space. The properties are spacious and airy, offering lots of natural light throughout, and are flexible for the occupants.

An open plan kitchen/dining/ family area is on the ground floor, perfect for relaxing or entertaining, and complete with Roundel kitchen and Zanussi appliances. To the rear of the property, there is a w.c. with an inclusive utility store perfectly created in close proximity to the private rear garden. It is fully turfed and timber fenced to 1.8 metres high for privacy. There is also an abundance of storage space.

A separate lounge on the first floor has triple windows, designed to create a feeling of airiness and openness, This provides an ideal environment for relaxation. A generous bedroom features an en-suite shower room and a built-in double wardrobe. The bedroom also has a lovely view of the garden and plenty of natural light coming in from the large window.

The second floor also has another generous bedroom with an en suite shower room, a built-in wardrobe offering plenty of storge space and a juliet balcony which allows owners to bring the outdoors in. Also included in the accommodation is a sizeable third bedroom, perfect for a growing family, or for those who regularly have guests staying over. It can also be used as a home office or playroom. Finally, there is a spacious bathroom with bath, a great place to relax and unwind after a long day.

The Findhorn has all the design features of the Deveron 2 and more, with more than 1,784 square feet, not only is there an extra bedroom there is also plenty of extra capacity in this quirky design, truly a one off purchase.

This house features oak veneer doors and combed ceilings on the second floor.

Development Sales Manager, Lynn McNair, said: “We have created a selection of different offers, available to suit every buyer, on these stylish and highly practical townhouses. We hope that our buyers will find the deal that works for them, whether they are a first-time time buyer, looking to downsize, or are searching for a larger family home.”

All properties are available and move in ready.

Call Sales Development Manager Lynn McNair on 07710 304482 to find out more and arrange a viewing.

The Cambusbarron Development is open Thursday to Monday 11.00am to 5.30pm.

