The UK Government has confirmed an earlier announcement that the physical public counter at Companies House in Edinburgh is not to reopen.

Instead any papers for companies registered in Scotland will be sent to Cardiff after 31 October. If documents are sent to the Edinburgh address after that date they will be redirected and could take longer to reach Companies House.

Most companies can file online instead of posting paper documents.

The new address is:

Companies House 
Crown Way 
Cardiff 
CF14 3UZ 

