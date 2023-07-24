Exhibition
Alison Kinnaird’s installation ‘War Memorial’ is now on display in the public area of The Scottish Parliament for six months. This artwork was inspired by hearing the names of battles being fought in Ukraine, and thinking of all the names of wars and conflicts throughout the world and throughout history. No area seems untouched, and no lessons seem to be learned. Any viewer of the piece is likely to find names relevant to their own country. The child in the centre is symbolic of the fact that war does not just affect the military, but also that there is a child within each individual soldier.
Glass seemed the perfect medium to Alison in which to represent the fragility of life in time of war.
Alison Kinnaird’s open studio Festival Fringe solo exhibition ‘Art in Glass’, will be open in Shillinghill, Temple, EH23 4SH for the month of August 2023. Fringe Venue 244, Shillinghill Studios, 1st – 31st August, 10am – 5pm.
Open Garden Day
The Friends of Blackhall Library are throwing a party next Saturday morning from 10am.
Safety first
The RNLI have reminded everyone that it is dangerous to cross to Cramond Island without knowing that you can return safely. The causeway becomes covered completely at high tide. In an unbelievable story more than half of the shouts which RNLI Queensferry responded to this year have been calls to rescue people stranded on the island.
Dunard Centre
Just in case you are wondering how the building of the new concert hall is coming along at the back of the Royal Bank of Scotland in St Andrew Square, you can either squint through the fence between the site and St James Quarter, or you can watch this video below.
Tennis – East of Scotland are off to Eastbourne
Scott Duncan, world doubles No 237 from Barnton Park, Edinburgh, flew back from competing in North America to reinforce the East of Scotland men’s bid to win Group One of the British inter-county tennis championship at Eastbourne this week. Losing out on the title only on sets gained last year was still one of the…
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – Kravitz, Bernstein Cohen and Me
Renowned Kiwi/Canadian/Jewish comedienne Deb Filler recounts her hilarious quest to meet ‘The Three Lennys’ in Kravitz, Bernstein, Cohen, and Me. Deb Filler is an internationally acclaimed comic, musician, writer-performer, producer and character actor. Her Jewish identity forms the basis of much of her work, creating humour from domestic and everyday situations and observations. Born in…
Conifox have had a big weekend
FoxFest is Conifox Adventure Park’s annual family-friendly weekend-long festival. A festival designed especially for children and families to soak up an exciting engaging atmosphere in their Festival Field with a bumper weekend of entertainment over the course of three days, Friday to Sunday. Suitable for all ages, it is an immersive and interactive experience for the whole family,…
Tennis – looking ahead to East Lothian Open
Nicolas Rosenzweig, a high performance coach at Stirling University who has played professionally and beaten opponents of the calibre of Kyle Edmond and Denis Shapovalov, is top seed for the men’s singles at the East Lothian Open taking place this week in North Berwick. Official favourite for the women’s singles is Verena Scott who plays…
Deliberate damage caused to Corstorphine bus gate
In what appears to have been a deliberate act the bus gate camera on Manse Road was cut down over night and the council had to send out officers to make it safe. The post on which the camera had been sitting was cut and left in a potentially dangerous condition, leaving no option but…
REVIEW – Le Petit Beefbar arrives in Edinburgh
Le Petit Beefbar has opened its first residence in Scotland in the historic InterContinental Edinburgh The George. Housed in the hotel’s grand dining room, with a separate entrance from the main hotel, this is a restaurant that you will want to save for a special occasion. It is most definitely laid-back, yet luxurious, dining in…
