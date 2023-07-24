Exhibition

Alison Kinnaird’s installation ‘War Memorial’ is now on display in the public area of The Scottish Parliament for six months. This artwork was inspired by hearing the names of battles being fought in Ukraine, and thinking of all the names of wars and conflicts throughout the world and throughout history. No area seems untouched, and no lessons seem to be learned. Any viewer of the piece is likely to find names relevant to their own country. The child in the centre is symbolic of the fact that war does not just affect the military, but also that there is a child within each individual soldier.

Glass seemed the perfect medium to Alison in which to represent the fragility of life in time of war.

Alison Kinnaird’s open studio Festival Fringe solo exhibition ‘Art in Glass’, will be open in Shillinghill, Temple, EH23 4SH for the month of August 2023. Fringe Venue 244, Shillinghill Studios, 1st – 31st August, 10am – 5pm.

IN 2018 Alison Kinnaird staged a display in St GIles’ as part of the centenary of the end of the First World War PHOTO © The Edinburgh Reporter

Open Garden Day

The Friends of Blackhall Library are throwing a party next Saturday morning from 10am.

Safety first

The RNLI have reminded everyone that it is dangerous to cross to Cramond Island without knowing that you can return safely. The causeway becomes covered completely at high tide. In an unbelievable story more than half of the shouts which RNLI Queensferry responded to this year have been calls to rescue people stranded on the island.

The RNLI warns of dangers of Cramond Island – Queensferry RNLI has rescued 66 casualties from Cramond in the first half of 2023, with just under half of those rescued in June alone. PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography

Dunard Centre

Just in case you are wondering how the building of the new concert hall is coming along at the back of the Royal Bank of Scotland in St Andrew Square, you can either squint through the fence between the site and St James Quarter, or you can watch this video below.

