Scott Duncan, world doubles No 237 from Barnton Park, Edinburgh, flew back from competing in North America to reinforce the East of Scotland men’s bid to win Group One of the British inter-county tennis championship at Eastbourne this week.
Losing out on the title only on sets gained last year was still one of the biggest achievements in local sport given the standards to be met and the East will be confident of going head-to-head again with old rivals Hertfordshire, Kent, Yorkshire, Surrey and Suffolk on the Devonshire Park grass courts.
Player/captained by Alan Macdonald, who has served as Jamie Murray’s doubles coach, the East have, however, been dealt a blow by injury to Jacob Fearnley. Out of Dalkeith and now at Texas Christian University, Jacob had a successful doubles debut at Wimbledon earlier this month when he and partner Johannes Monday came through the opening round on a wildcard before being squeezed out in two tight sets.
Jacob was named Scotland’s “player of the year” at the annual Tennis Scotland Awards,
Matt Rankin, also due to head to the University of Kentucky on a scholarship shortly and a competitor at Junior Wimbledon in 2022, lines up along with Euan McIntosh, James Mackinlay, Sam MacNeil and Phil Blythe.
Matt has recently been training in Boca Raton, USA.
Five things you need to know today
Exhibition Alison Kinnaird’s installation ‘War Memorial’ is now on display in the public area of The Scottish Parliament for six months. This artwork was inspired by hearing the names of battles being fought in Ukraine, and thinking of all the names of wars and conflicts throughout the world and throughout history. No area seems untouched, and no…
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – Kravitz, Bernstein Cohen and Me
Renowned Kiwi/Canadian/Jewish comedienne Deb Filler recounts her hilarious quest to meet ‘The Three Lennys’ in Kravitz, Bernstein, Cohen, and Me. Deb Filler is an internationally acclaimed comic, musician, writer-performer, producer and character actor. Her Jewish identity forms the basis of much of her work, creating humour from domestic and everyday situations and observations. Born in…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – Kravitz, Bernstein Cohen and Me
Conifox have had a big weekend
FoxFest is Conifox Adventure Park’s annual family-friendly weekend-long festival. A festival designed especially for children and families to soak up an exciting engaging atmosphere in their Festival Field with a bumper weekend of entertainment over the course of three days, Friday to Sunday. Suitable for all ages, it is an immersive and interactive experience for the whole family,…
Tennis – looking ahead to East Lothian Open
Nicolas Rosenzweig, a high performance coach at Stirling University who has played professionally and beaten opponents of the calibre of Kyle Edmond and Denis Shapovalov, is top seed for the men’s singles at the East Lothian Open taking place this week in North Berwick. Official favourite for the women’s singles is Verena Scott who plays…
Continue Reading Tennis – looking ahead to East Lothian Open
Deliberate damage caused to Corstorphine bus gate
In what appears to have been a deliberate act the bus gate camera on Manse Road was cut down over night and the council had to send out officers to make it safe. The post on which the camera had been sitting was cut and left in a potentially dangerous condition, leaving no option but…
Continue Reading Deliberate damage caused to Corstorphine bus gate
REVIEW – Le Petit Beefbar arrives in Edinburgh
Le Petit Beefbar has opened its first residence in Scotland in the historic InterContinental Edinburgh The George. Housed in the hotel’s grand dining room, with a separate entrance from the main hotel, this is a restaurant that you will want to save for a special occasion. It is most definitely laid-back, yet luxurious, dining in…
Continue Reading REVIEW – Le Petit Beefbar arrives in Edinburgh