Deb Filler is an internationally acclaimed comic, musician, writer-performer, producer and character actor. Her Jewish identity forms the basis of much of her work, creating humour from domestic and everyday situations and observations.

Born in New Zealand to a German Jewish mother (Ruth Adler), and Polish Holocaust survivor father (Sol Filler), a lot of her material is based on true elements. Her grandmother sang German opera, her father was a natural entertainer and her mother liked to organise concerts. Deb likes to say she is New Zealand’s only Jewish comedian. A ‘kibrew’ comic.