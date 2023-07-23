Renowned Kiwi/Canadian/Jewish comedienne Deb Filler recounts her hilarious quest to meet ‘The Three Lennys’ in Kravitz, Bernstein, Cohen, and Me.

Deb Filler is an internationally acclaimed comic, musician, writer-performer, producer and character actor. Her Jewish identity forms the basis of much of her work, creating humour from domestic and everyday situations and observations.

Born in New Zealand  to a German Jewish mother (Ruth Adler), and Polish Holocaust survivor father (Sol Filler), a lot of her material is based on true elements. Her grandmother sang German opera, her father was a natural entertainer and her mother liked to organise concerts. Deb likes to say she is New Zealand’s only Jewish comedian. A ‘kibrew’ comic.

In Kravitz, Bernstein, Cohen, and Me Deb Filler goes on a musical quest to meet The Three Lenny’s  even singing The Beatles in Yiddish. With only a guitar, (mostly) true stories, and a raft of lovable characters, this jam-packed, deeply humorous show is a love-story to Yiddish, music and mentors, whose empowering influence will linger long after curtain down.

Directed by the talented Sarah-Louise Young (known for ‘An Evening Without Kate Bush’).

Enchantingly intimate, filled with gusto, charm, brilliance, talent and chutzpah…
To miss her would be madness!” (NZ Herald)

