FoxFest is Conifox Adventure Park’s annual family-friendly weekend-long festival.

A festival designed especially for children and families to soak up an exciting engaging atmosphere in their Festival Field with a bumper weekend of entertainment over the course of three days, Friday to Sunday.

Suitable for all ages, it is an immersive and interactive experience for the whole family, with a host of amazing acts coming from all over the UK to perform music, magic, dancing and much more, along with a range of food options and other activities.

Harper, Maise ( both 6) Blair (aged 3) and 8 year old Lily all from Stirling enjoy the festival fun PHOTO Neil Hanna
. Lucy, Layla, Amber, Isla, Evie and Ara all from Linlithgow jump for joy at Foxfest. PHOTO Neil Hanna

