FoxFest is Conifox Adventure Park’s annual family-friendly weekend-long festival.
A festival designed especially for children and families to soak up an exciting engaging atmosphere in their Festival Field with a bumper weekend of entertainment over the course of three days, Friday to Sunday.
Suitable for all ages, it is an immersive and interactive experience for the whole family, with a host of amazing acts coming from all over the UK to perform music, magic, dancing and much more, along with a range of food options and other activities.
Tennis – looking ahead to East Lothian Open
Nicolas Rosenzweig, a high performance coach at Stirling University who has played professionally and beaten opponents of the calibre of Kyle Edmond and Denis Shapovalov, is top seed for the men’s singles at the East Lothian Open taking place this week in North Berwick. Official favourite for the women’s singles is Verena Scott who plays…
Deliberate damage caused to Corstorphine bus gate
In what appears to have been a deliberate act the bus gate camera on Manse Road was cut down over night and the council had to send out officers to make it safe. The post on which the camera had been sitting was cut and left in a potentially dangerous condition, leaving no option but…
REVIEW – Le Petit Beefbar arrives in Edinburgh
Le Petit Beefbar has opened its first residence in Scotland in the historic InterContinental Edinburgh The George. Housed in the hotel’s grand dining room, with a separate entrance from the main hotel, this is a restaurant that you will want to save for a special occasion. It is most definitely laid-back, yet luxurious, dining in…
Scottish Women’s Football – season begins next month
The Scottish Women’s Football (SWF) Championship and League One will begin on 20 August for the second season as nationwide leagues below the Scottish Women’s Premier League. The dates for the top tiers have been released, with ten teams in the Championship and 11 teams in League One after the withdrawal of Grampian Ladies. On…
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – JezO presents Car Crash Magic
Comic magician JezO aims for a Royal Variety Performance with his debut at Edinburgh Festival Fringe. JezO (Jez Bond), a member of The prestigious Magic Circle, is set to premiere his family-friendly Car-Crash Magic Show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer. Running from August 2nd to 27th at Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose, JezO’s show…
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – Tandava
Simon Thacker and Piah Dance Company present Tandava as part of the Made in Scotland showcase in a World Premiere. The Edinburgh Festival Fringe includes shows from around the world which make the pilgrimage to the world’s biggest arts festival. One of these is Tandava, at the Space Niddry Street from 18-26 August (not 21).…